Media watchdog publishes first interactive map of Hamas tunnels in Gaza

The first-ever interactive digital map detailing Hamas’s tunnel network in Gaza was published by Honest Reporting earlier this week, according to a Friday post on X/Twitter by the organization.

“This interactive map offers the first detailed visualization of Hamas' tunnels of terror and key events in the Israel-Hamas war, revealing how Hamas endangers Palestinian civilians while threatening Israeli lives,” Honest Reporting said in a statement on its website.

Discover what’s under Gaza.HonestReporting just launched the only tool of its kind that maps Hamas’ tunnel network—buried under homes, hospitals, and schools.Help us expose what Hamas tried to keep hidden. Explore the tunnels at: https://t.co/4PTYezNOs8 pic.twitter.com/6pvdtz8ztZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 27, 2025

Users can explore more than 37 miles of documented tunnels, representing less than 10% of the estimated underground infrastructure Hamas is believed to have built beneath Gaza.

The map details residences, hospital facilities, civilian infrastructure

Key locations highlighted on the map include the former residence of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s operation base beneath Shifa Hospital, UNRWA facilities, sites of hostage release parades, and areas where Israeli hostages were held following the October 7th attacks.

The map also pinpoints areas of cross-border breaches with Israel and Egypt. The IDF has exposed a four-kilometer-long, 50-meter deep “strategic” level tunnel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, the map identifies sites of weaponized civilian infrastructure. According to the source, more than 5,700 tunnel entrance shafts were embedded in residential homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals during the conflict.

Each map marker includes detailed background information, geographic coordinates, relevant images, and embedded links to related reports, along with sources for the details acquired.

Honest Reporting is an Israeli advocacy group and media watchdog. It describes its mission as ensuring “truth, integrity and fairness” in combating “ideological prejudice in journalism and the media, as it impacts Israel.”