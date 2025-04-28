Negotiations between Iran and US likely to end in agreement, official tells 'Post'

Israel estimates that the negotiations between the United States and Iran are likely to conclude with an agreement, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The official clarified that Israel does not yet know whether the agreement will align with its demands—namely, the complete dismantling of uranium enrichment facilities—or if it will resemble the previous nuclear deal, which Israel considers a "bad agreement."

US President Donald Trump said the nuclear talks with Iran were going “very well,” on Sunday night.

“I think a deal will be reached... We’ll have something without needing to start bombing,” Trump told reporters.

Another round of talks between Iran and the US was scheduled for this coming Saturday, and the Israeli official who spoke to the Post stated that they believed that Trump’s 60-day deadline to reach an agreement would eventually be extended.

A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

An additional reporter expressed confidence in the United States

An additional Israeli official told reporters that Israel was in ongoing dialogue with the Americans regarding the nuclear talks.

“The dialogue is not one-sided, and we are expressing our positions. There is continuous communication on many levels. I wouldn’t recommend drawing early conclusions. I’m confident that the United States is committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” the official said.

On Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz met with members of the IDF General Staff Forum, along with the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and stated, “We will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. We will have to make decisions, and we know there are those who will carry them out if we are required to act.”