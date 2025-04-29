'Operation Hug' brings families of lone soldiers together during Iron Swords War

Nefesh B’Nefesh, Friends of the IDF (FIDF) and Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) have joined forces to resume “Operation Hug,” an initiative that enables hundreds of families to reunite with their loved ones during this time of war in Israel, the organizations announced in a press release on Monday.

Since its launch in 2023, "Operation Hug" has facilitated more than 1,200 reunions between lone soldiers serving in the IDF and their parents, who traveled to Israel from 64 countries.

Amid the ongoing Iron Swords War, thousands of young men and women who made Aliyah and now serve in active combat units remain separated from their families abroad. These soldiers often face emotional and logistical challenges, while their parents experience the emotional strain of having a child on the front lines.

According to the press release, “Operation Hug” was created to ease this burden by providing a roundtrip airline ticket for one parent of any lone soldier serving in an active combat unit, giving families the chance to reunite.

The extension of “Operation Hug” will include parents who have not seen their children for over a year and have not previously participated in the program. Parents will be asked to pay a small amount toward the cost of the airline ticket. Lone soldiers at Independence Day celebration at Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem (credit: TOMER MALICHI)

'An initiative that speaks to the heart'

“Operation Hug is an initiative that speaks to the heart of our mission at FIDF,” said FIDF CEO Steve Weil. “Lone soldiers make the extraordinary decision to leave everything behind to serve and defend the Jewish homeland, standing on the front lines without family by their side. It is our sacred responsibility to ensure these selfless heroes—and their families—receive the support they need. From housing and flights home to mental health care and post-service guidance, FIDF is committed to standing by them—not just during their service, but long after.”

Deborah Riegel, Jewish National Fund-USA Nefesh B’Nefesh Task Force chair, emphasized the emotional importance of the initiative.

“Operation Hug embodies the very soul of what Jewish National Fund-USA stands for — ensuring that every individual who defends our homeland feels the figurative embrace of a grateful people and, more importantly, the literal embrace of family,” Riegel said.

“Having met with some of the remarkable lone soldiers and their families, I have seen firsthand the indescribable impact this initiative has had on them all. In moments of challenge and triumph, nothing can substitute for a hug from a parent, and Operation Hug reminds these young heroes that they are never truly alone — not in Israel, and not in the hearts of those who love and support them around the world.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, also reflected on the initiative’s impact.

“Reuniting these brave soldiers with their parents has been an incredibly moving experience for us, as we have witnessed the profound impact of a simple hug since the start of Iron Swords,” Fass said.

“The return of Operation Hug reflects our continued commitment to Israel’s lone soldiers and their families, ensuring that distance does not hinder their connection. We are deeply grateful to our partners for helping make this possible. Supporting these incredible parents is the least we can do, and we remain dedicated to expanding this initiative to benefit even more families.”