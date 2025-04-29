Three hospitalized patients at Sheba attempt to take their own lives within 48-hour period

Three psychiatric patients hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center attempted to take their own lives within a 48-hour period, the hospital confirmed on Sunday.

All three patients are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit after sustaining multiple fractures. The Health Ministry has been updated regarding the incidents.

Details regarding the circumstances surrounding the cases have not yet been released. However, Sheba noted that the psychiatric department is located on ground level, and that the architectural design of its buildings generally prevents full opening of windows and jumping from them.

Sheba emphasizes leadership in mental health field

In a statement, Sheba Medical Center emphasized its leadership in the field of mental health and its commitment to the well-being and societal integration of individuals coping with psychiatric conditions.

"We emphasize providing supportive tools for rehabilitation and for leading full, independent lives," the hospital said.

"We tailor the hospitalization environment to the medical and personal status of each patient and to their preferences, as much as their clinical condition allows for free choice."

The hospital added that patients in the psychiatric unit are under continuous supervision and monitoring, while efforts are made to preserve their dignity and freedom. "Patients in the department are under continuous supervision and monitoring, while maintaining their dignity and freedom, and receive the highest quality and most professional care, according to strict standards and leading quality benchmarks."

Sheba acknowledged the complexities inherent to mental health treatment, noting that unpredictable phenomena such as the "copycat effect"—emotional contagion that can lead to repeated suicide attempts—are well-documented in professional literature.

"We are aware of this and act at all times according to accepted professional protocols in such cases, consulting with leading experts in the field," the statement continued.

Sheba concluded by reaffirming its commitment to providing professional, tailored, and respectful care, maintaining a delicate balance between patient safety and autonomy. "We are accompanying, and will continue to accompany, the patients and their families throughout their complex journey."