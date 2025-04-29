Reports of 'near breakthrough' in hostage deal talks are inaccurate, source says 

Reports of a breakthrough in the hostage-ceasefire deal talks are inaccurate, a source said on Tuesday following a Monday report that said that negotiations were pointing in the opposite direction.

"Israel is continuously and relentlessly working with the Americans and mediators to advance a deal for the release of our hostages, but so far, no agreement has been reached," the source said.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing two Egyptian security sources, that the ongoing negotiations in Cairo were nearing a "significant breakthrough."

According to the Reuters report, an agreement had been reached regarding a long-term ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

However, the report noted that there are still some points of contention that remain to be bridged. A Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip. February 4, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

On Monday, Israeli officials said the Jewish state would not agree to any truce with Hamas that would allow the terrorist group to “rearm, recover, and continue its war against the State of Israel with greater intensity."

A five-year ceasefire

The statement came following reports of a five-year ceasefire proposed by Egypt.

A Hamas official reportedly told AFP on Saturday that the terror group had expressed its willingness to reach an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which would include a one-time release of all the remaining hostages in exchange for a five-year ceasefire.

Reuters contributed to this report.