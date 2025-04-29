Ex-Mossad chief: Israel must stop Iran from getting a nuke, either by deal or attack

Israel must stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, whether by a diplomatic deal or by attack operations, former Mossad director Yossi Cohen said on Tuesday night as the Trump administration continued negotiations with Tehran.

Multiple Israeli officials have repeatedly in recent weeks warned publicly and privately to the Jerusalem Post that Trump's deal may fall short of the Jewish state's security needs.

Speaking at a joint Remembrance Day ceremony at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem and in partnership with Organization of IDF Widows and Orphans, Cohen, who heads the organization, said, "we cannot ignore this existential threat."

Left to right: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Yossi Cohen, Danny Danon, Larry A. Mizel. (Credit: IDFWO)

Israel's role in preventing a nuclear Iran

"This is a regime which openly calls for our destruction, funds terror across the region and acts nonstop to try to acquire nuclear capabilities," said the former Mossad chief.

During the period when Cohen was Mossad chief, 2016-2021, Iran accused the agency of blowing up multiple nuclear facilities as well as of killing its nuclear chief, Mohsen Fahkrizadeh.