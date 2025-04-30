'Generation of lions': Netanyahu praises Israel's fighters during Remembrance Day speech

"The founding and existence of the State of Israel is an unbreakable chain of pain and sacrifice," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his speech at the Remembrance Day ceremony for Israel's fallen soldiers at Mount Herzl.

"This also defines the spirit of our fighters in the current war—the War of Rebirth," he continued.

He also referenced the words of King David regarding the pain over the death of his son: 'I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me.' Netanyahu added that, even though our loved ones are no longer with us, they are still present.

"25,417 fallen soldiers of Israel’s wars—all of them left us a legacy of spirit, and a commandment to live. They fought together, defended the country, brought back the hostages, and together they achieved victory over our enemies." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Remembrance Day ceremony on Mount Herzl, 30 April 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Praising fighters' courage

The prime minister praised the commitment and resolve of Israel's fighters, saying "The generation of lions I meet on the ground—from crumbling Rafah to the lofty peak of Mount Hermon—understands exactly what is at stake."

"Our sons and daughters will not stay silent in the face of what the monsters who attacked us did. They are determined to hold the perpetrators of the massacre and atrocities accountable. They are risking their lives to create the conditions for the return of all our hostages and for victory over our enemies."

"Thanks to our fighters' courage, we broke the enemy’s chokehold. We did so in the south, in the north, in Judea and Samaria, and on other fronts as well."

"This is an expression of willpower that cannot be broken."