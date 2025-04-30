Israel requests int'l aid from Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Croatia as wildfires rage

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has appealed to the international community for assistance -- including neighboring countries Greece, Croatia, Italy and Cyprus -- as fires continue to rage across the country on Wednesday.

Firefighters have closed Highway 1 in Jerusalem to traffic and are attempting to contain the fire there, the authority said in a statement. The public has been urged to stay away from the area, and people have begun abandoning their cars on the road.

Around 119 fire crews, 10 firefighting planes, and a helicopter have been deployed to extinguish the blaze. The Israel Air Force and Unit 669 are also on standby to help monitor and combat the fire. Rescue workers have rescued nine people from vehicles caught in the heavy smoke. Three private vehicles are burning at the scene without any trapped individuals.

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is en route to the area of ​​the fires.

The authority noted that strong winds in the area are contributing to the rapid spread of the fire. Fires rage across Jerusalem area, including in the area of a main highway, April 30, 2025. (credit: Police Spokesperson )

Authorities warn of fires spreading

KKL-JNF fire brigades are also on the scene, trying to contain the fire from spreading towards the settlements.

Due to the fire, the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Latrun memorial site has been stopped, and police have worked to clear crowds from the area.

The wildfire comes just a week after a massive wildfire event in the same area, which consumed about 10,000 dunams (2,470 acres) of natural forest, woodland, and open area.

Eshtaol Forest comprises around 12,000 dunams of land (4.5 square miles) near Beit Shemesh. To the east of the forest is the Forest of the Martyrs, which was planted as a memorial to those who died in the Holocaust and contains six million trees, symbolizing the six million Jews who were killed.

This is a developing story.