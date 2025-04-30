Communities across central, southern Israel evacuate as fires blaze out of control

Multiple cities and communities in central Israel have been instructed to evacuate due to the fires that continue to burn across central Israel on Wednesday.

In central Israel, Elad has been partially evacuated due to fires threatening the eastern edge of the city, and many have cancelled all Independence Day performances and activities for fear of the weather worsening.

In southern Israel, firefighters and Border Police are working to control fire hotspots near Kfar Warburg, Shafir, and Masu'ot Yitzhak, and the residents of Mishmar Ayalon, Nahson, Latrun, and Neve Shalom have been evacuated.

Roads closed, trains, busses halted

Highway 1 connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv has been closed in both directions from Anava Interchange to Sha’ar HaGai, and Highway 38 northbound is closed from Sha’ar HaGai Interchange to the westbound turn onto Highway 1.

Highway 3 has been closed in both directions from Latrun Interchange to Nachshon Junction, Israel National Roads Company announced. Fire in the Neve Shalom Area (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

Highway 424 has been closed in both directions from Nesherim Interchange to Hativa Sheva Junction, and Highway 444 is closed in both directions from Giv'at Ko'ah Junction to Migdal Afek Junction.

Highway 44 has been closed in both directions from the Shimshon Interchange to the Nachshon Junction.

Additionally, Israel Railways has temporarily suspended trains between Jerusalem and Modi'in due to fires near the railway tracks.

Trains on the Jerusalem Yitzhak Navon – Herzliya line will end at Ben Gurion Airport Station.

Trains in the Ashdod area have also been suspended, with changes and delays affecting train traffic in Israel's south.