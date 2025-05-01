Family finds toddler dead after police search family home, investigation launched

Israel Police launched an investigation following the death of a toddler who was found unresponsive shortly after police conducted a search at his family’s home in the Jerusalem-area settlement of Givat Zeev on Wednesday.

According to the family, officers from the Jerusalem District carried out a search at their residence, during which they allegedly threw blankets and objects toward the infant’s crib.

The toddler was reportedly discovered without signs of life only after the police had left the premises. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The search was executed by detectives from the Fraud Division of the Central Unit (YAMAR), in accordance with a court-issued warrant targeting the mother of the child. The search was carried out in the presence of other family members.

Roughly an hour after police departed, emergency medical services were called to the home. Paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA) found the toddler unconscious and transported him to the hospital, where medical staff fought to save his life.

Family filed complaint, claiming officers acted recklessly

Following the incident, the family filed a formal complaint with the PIID, claiming that officers acted recklessly by tossing blankets into the crib, potentially causing the toddler to suffocate. The mother reportedly discovered her son unconscious when she later approached the crib and immediately summoned emergency responders.

As part of the PIID investigation, four officers involved in the search were questioned overnight. All denied any connection to the child's condition and were released without restrictions.

Sources in the police have rejected the family’s accusations, stating that the household is known to law enforcement due to previous fraud-related offenses.

According to police, the officers never came into contact with the crib, nor did they throw any objects in its direction.

They further noted that the entire search was conducted in full view of the family members, and no concerns were raised at the time. Police also said the MDA alert came nearly an hour after the officers had left, making a causal link unlikely.

“This is a deeply distressing event, and we are praying for the recovery of the child,” said attorney Gavriel Trunishvili, who represents the father through the Public Defender’s Office. “Last night, the court granted our request to allow the father to visit his son in the hospital. We call on the Israel Police to act with compassion under these circumstances and permit the father to remain by his son’s side during these painful hours. We urge the PIID to conduct a swift and thorough investigation to uncover the truth.”