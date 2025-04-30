'Post' joins first responders as they rescue, treat wildfire evacuees - exclusive

More than 400 United Hatzalah volunteers are on the frontlines responding to the raging fires encircling Jerusalem.

Establishing command posts in the field and using their expertise in rapid response times in the communities, the organization says they are preparing for all different stages of the intense wildfires.

United Hatzalah says they’ve treated more than 20 patients so far, including babies, children, and adults. Most of the patients are experiencing smoke inhalation, which is causing breathing problems.

So far, none of the patients have experienced burn injuries, according to the organization. United Hatzalah is also treating other first responders and firefighters who are battling fires and risking their lives to save others.

“The weather is against us. Therefore, we understand we are facing a major event,” said Linor Attias, the Deputy Director of Emergency Preparedness. United Hatzalah teams aid during fires raging across Israel, April 20, 2025 (credit: Shosh Bedrosian)

Attias spoke with The Jerusalem Post right after she canvased the scene on Highway 1, as winds were approaching 70 kilometers per hour.

“I was the first one to search the main road between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. There were hundreds of cars that we were searching,” said Attias. “People were running by foot to escape the fire. I was searching together with other people if anyone survived.”

Fortunately, Attias said she didn’t find anyone, as everyone had already fled from their vehicles on the highway, but she believes the fire will continue to spread for the next few days.

Upcoming days of fire in Israel

“We are going to face a few days of fire that will go on to multiple places in Israel, the north, the center, and the south,” said Attias.

Attias explains there are three phases that will take place during this emergency situation: phase one is saving lives and evacuating anyone who is trapped or injured, phase two is people returning back to their homes and finding temporary places to stay if there’s damage, and phase three is victims working with insurance companies and the government if there is damage.

As Israeli volunteers combat the intense winds and ongoing fires, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is calling on the international community for aid. United Hatzalah says they are also prepared to treat the incoming aid once they arrive.

“The international crews are already on their way to Israel to assist us,” said Attias. “They’re going to have wind, they’re going to have smoke…we're going to give them oxygen and any medical assistance according to what happens to them.”

Meanwhile, United Hatzalah says a volunteer managed to evacuate a Torah from Beit Meir before the flames reached its location. They write in a post, “There’s no doubt these fires were caused by terrorists. This is an attack on our heritage and our people”.

Israeli police so far arrested a man for allegedly attempting to ignite an open field in southern Jerusalem, according to officials.