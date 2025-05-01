Former hostage Agam Berger recounts Remembrance Day in Gaza captivity, memorializes friend

Former hostage Agam Berger, one of the female IDF observers abducted from the Nahal Oz army base on October 7, posted a heartfelt dedication highlighting how Remembrance Day was commemorated while in captivity via an Instagram post.

According to Berger, some of the hostages managed to light a candle for Remembrance Day while in captivity, standing in silence during the siren and even managing to hear the official ceremony despite being held against their will.

Berger’s post also memorialized her slain comrade and close friend, who was killed on October 7 amid the subsequent abductions.

Agam Berger memorializes her slain friend, Shirat Yam Amar

Berger’s post apologized to her friend, Shirat Yam Amar, for her death and thanked her for her efforts in saving others. Part of an Instagram dedication to Agam Berger's slain friend. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

Her post read:

"A year ago I was in Gaza on Remembrance Day, with no certainty I’d ever come back home. There’s no siren there, there’s no ceremony, there’s no flag at half-mast. There’s fear, darkness, pain, longing.

"I knew Remembrance Day was coming, but there was no way to track time. I didn’t know what day it was. And still, the soul knows. The heart remembers. We lit a candle, stood in silence, and imagined that we were hearing the siren.I said I would tell everyone what happened there, and the memory of you, Shirat, won’t be forgotten.

"For every person who says that on Remembrance Day they want to go to the beach, who thinks we need to "live" and not mourn — you’re wrong. We must live, and we must remember. We must tell the stories of the heroes who gave their lives so we could live. We need to cry, hurt, and feel this pain because that is how we express our gratitude.

"I will carry you with me forever. Your name is engraved on my heart in letters of fire.I miss you every day. Thank you for your bravery. You saved lives.Thanks to you, I came home. I love you ❤️❤️❤️"

"You saved others by deflecting grenades, and thanks to you, we are here,” she added.

52 IDF soldiers were killed at Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, including 15 female observers.