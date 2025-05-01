Activist group vandalises Knesset menorah with blood, fake corpses to protest war in Gaza

Activists from the group "Free Jerusalem" placed blood-splattered effigies shaped like corpses in front of the Knesset menorah to protest the current war in Gaza, the group announced on X/Twitter on Thursday.

“Independence celebrated on the blood of tens of thousands of people in is not independence,” the group stated.

כך התעוררה המנורה שמחוץ לכנסת! עצמאות שנחגגת על דם של עשרות אלפי בני אדם בעזה איננה עצמאות. האקטיביסטיות שלקחו חלק בפעולה קוראים לכל התומכים בצדק, שותפות וחירות להחריף את ההתנגדות לרצח העם. pic.twitter.com/FrP8fy3sbu — Free Jerusalem (@FreeJerusalem1) May 1, 2025

Alongside the display, the group planted signs reading, “Celebrating 77 years of Jewish supremacy and ethnic cleansing” and “Isolate Israel! Stop the genocide.”

The group has protested the Israel-Hamas war and Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, including the destruction of terrorists' homes and halting aid to Gaza. Activists from the group ‘Free Jerusalem’ placed blood-splattered effigies shaped like corpses in front of the Knesset Menorah, May 1, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Free Jerusalem)

The group has long protested Israel's treatment of Palestinians

Many members have been arrested for incitement during protests, which were held weekly in Sheikh Jarrah before the October 7 massacre, calling for “an end to the Israeli occupation” and to defund the police.

Shortly after the war began, "Free Jerusalem" organised a silent protest "in favor of a deal to release the prisoners in Gaza, later amending their protest calls to ‘release the hostages." Activists from the group ‘Free Jerusalem’ placed blood-splattered effigies shaped like corpses in front of the Knesset Menorah, May 1, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Free Jerusalem)

The group has repeatedly expressed that there is no military solution, saying, “Only a political vision can bring peace, equality, and justice to everyone between the river and the sea.”