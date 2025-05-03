IDF arrests two in West Bank for incitement to continue arson attacks on social media

The IDF arrested two suspects overnight between Friday night and Saturday morning in the Nablus and Tubas areas in the West Bank for incitement on social media, including calls for continued arson and terrorist attacks, the military said.

The two had also shared content expressing joy and wishes to amplify the recent wildfires on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The Nablus resident published posts about the wildfires, where he "expressed support for the murder of Jews," while the Tubas resident called for escalations of violence, expressed open support for the Hamas terrorist organization, the military said.

IDF arrests two in West Bank for incitement on social media to continue arson attacks

What did Hamas say in response to the wildfires in Jerusalem?

As the fires spread earlier this week, the Hamas terrorist organization posted a message encouraging Palestinians to "burn whatever you can of groves, forests, and settler homes," on Telegram.

"Youth of the West Bank, youth of Jerusalem, and those inside Israel, set their cars ablaze... Gaza awaits the revenge of the free," the terrorist organization wrote.

As of Thursday morning, 119 firefighting teams were still operating at all fire sites in the Jerusalem hills region.

About 20,000 dunams of land have burned, according to KKL-JFN.

Shir Perets and Ohad Merlin contributed to this report.