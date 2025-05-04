Justice Ministry expands legal aid to help sexual assault victims

The Justice Ministry announced on Sunday that sexual assault victims are now eligible for legal aid from the ministry already once a complaint has been filed with police and once an investigation has been opened. This amendment changed the law, which up until now said that this aid was available only once an indictment was issued.

Additionally, the type of aid was expanded to include other offenses that were not under the legal umbrella of assault, including rape, sexual offenses by a family member or a legal guardian, prohibited penetration, sexual acts between a mental health provider and their patient, sexual acts between a spiritual leader and the person who received advice from them, and indecent acts.

Ministry will hire experienced lawyers with sensitivity training

The office aids victims in fulfilling their legal rights in criminal cases and in civil processes that accompany such an assault, ensuring that their voices and stances are heard by the relevant bodies: the investigator, the prosecution, and the relevant legal frameworks. The aid is provided by lawyers with knowledge and experience in representing sexual assault victims.

The ministry noted that since this aid became open to the public in 2017, the number of requests for representation has only grown, including a rise of 15% from 2022 to 2023. In 2023, there were 703 case requests, while in 2022 there were 611, a 9% increase since 2021. Overall, since 2017, 2,800 requests have been submitted. Cases of sexual assault against a minor numbered 170 in 2023, 189 in 2022, 143 in 2021, 129 in 2020, and 82 in 2019.

Attorney Nochi Politis, who leads the aid office, said, “This amendment is historic for sexual assault victims… There are difficulties fulfilling all of the rights of the victims – this move neutralizes these difficulties, and will allow victims to have their voices heard and be more involved in their cases.”