Sources to 'Post': US understands that Israel must respond to Houthis - exclusive

Despite initial reluctance to an Israeli strike against Yemen, the US administration has come to understand that Israel will respond to the recent missile attacks launched from Yemen, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

"The administration has never vetoed an Israeli strike, but the message was, 'We’re handling it,'" the official said, adding, "However, Washington now realizes that Israel can no longer remain passive."

Israel's response does not mean the end of US operations against the Houthis, however.

“The US military continues its operation against the Houthis, which has included over 1,000 strikes against these terrorists, and we will continue to coordinate with the Israeli government through diplomatic channels. The Trump Administration remains committed to ending the Houthis' capabilities to hijack freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.” NSC Spokesman James Hewitt told The Jerusalem Post.

Israel conducted strikes on the Houthis in Yemen on five separate occasions since the beginning of the war. However, since the Trump administration took office and the Houthis resumed attacks on Israel following the conclusion of a hostage deal, Israel has not carried out a single strike. Houthi missile crashes at Ben Gurion Airport, May 4, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

In a meeting today with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Israel and the world are threatened by the Houthis. "We will not tolerate this and will take very forceful countermeasures against them. We will always remember that they acted under the direction and support of their patron, Iran. We will do what is necessary to send Iran a clear warning that we cannot tolerate such actions," Netanyahu said.

On Sunday, President Herzog also met with the Cypriot President and thanked him for proceeding with his planned visit to Israel despite the missile attack on the airport. "You have shown remarkable resilience, friendship, and solidarity, and we deeply appreciate it. We always remember our friends," President Herzog said.

Israel decides to respond to the Houthi strike

Defense Minister Katz warned, "Those who harm us will be struck sevenfold." On Sunday, a discussion was held at the Prime Minister’s office regarding the missile attack that hit Ben Gurion Airport, and it was decided to respond. "We will respond at a time and place of our choosing," Prime Minister Netanyahu tweeted. "The attack originated from Iran," he added.

Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity party, demanded direct action against Iran. "This is not Yemen—it is Iran. Iran is the one firing ballistic missiles at the State of Israel, and it must be held accountable. The Israeli government must wake up and not revert to the days of trickle responses. The attacks on the State of Israel must lead to a severe response in Tehran."