Ecuadorian President Daniel Naboa visits Western Wall wearing hostage pin

President Daniel Naboa made an official state visit to the Western Wall on Sunday evening, along with the Ecuadorian delegation, wearing a hostage pin on his lapel. The Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, welcomed the delegation and explained to them the deep significance of the sight to the Jewish people.

The rabbi and the president then read Psalm 121 together. After this, the president took a private moment to say his own personal prayers at the Wall and placed a note between the stones, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.

After he visited the Western Wall, the president met with Rabbi Rabinowitz for an extended meeting. Naboa spoke of "his unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish people. He declared that his country will continue to stand by Israel in its just struggle against terrorism—a struggle he himself is waging in his own country on behalf of citizens who seek life."

Ecuador's official State visit to Israel

The Ecuadorian prime minister is visiting Israel on the heels of his reelection last month. Noboa, who is 37, made history as the youngest person ever to be elected as president of Ecuador.

Noboa is in Israel on an official state visit along with a high-level delegation to celebrate 75 years of friendship between Ecuador and Israel. The delegation is led by the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister and Ecuador's ambassador to Israel. President Daniel Naboa of Ecuador meets with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sights. (credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

During his visit, Naboa's itinerary includes meeting with President Herzog, as well as meetings scheduled with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

