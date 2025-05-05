'October 7 disaster will happen to us again': Families, politicians react to gov't probe decision

Israeli politicians and families of October 7 victims reacted on Monday to the government's decision not to form a state commission of inquiry into the events of the October 7 massacre as of now.

The October Council, representing October 7 victims' families, accused the government of a conflict of interest.

“The Government of Israel is now openly admitting that it intends to formulate legislation for the establishment of an alternative, convenient investigation," they said.

"We remind the members of the government: In light of the fact that a state commission of inquiry would have to investigate, among other things, your decisions in the years leading up to October 7, you are in a clear conflict of interest," the council added.

The NGO Movement for Quality government (MQG), which petitioned the High Court to force the government to appoint a state commission of inquiry, responded to the development, saying, "The government and its leader are doing everything in their power to avoid responsibility for the failures of October 7, knowing full well that only a state COI can truly get to the bottom of the it." The Nova Massacre Scene (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

MGQ further noted that Netanyahu, who is under his own criminal investigations, pushed for the dismissal of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar while the agency investigates Qatari ties to figures close to him, "and in the same breath, is trying to be in charge of who will investigate his responsibilities for the war."

It emphasized that a state commission of inquiry will be established, that it must, "despite the desperate attempts of government officials to deflect responsibility... We will keep fighting until everyone who was victimized by October 7 gets the answers they deserve."

Opposition head Yair Lapid noted the significance of the decision, saying that the "October 7 disaster will happen to us again and again."

"If we do not investigate what led to the tragedy, we will not be able to learn lessons and ensure it doesn’t happen again," he added.

"Netanyahu tried to prevent the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster and the submarine affair. This time as well, a state commission of inquiry will be established," Lapid wrote.

'Harms national security'

National Unity leader Benny Gantz wrote in a post on X/Twitter that all delays to the decision to form a probe threaten Israel's security.

"The only reason a state commission of inquiry has not been established is the attempt to evade responsibility.If you don’t intend to do it, at least spare us the embarrassing excuses."

"The government is right - this is not the time to establish a state commission of inquiry. That time was over a year ago, when I submitted the proposal to the government. Every moment of delay since then has harmed national security."