IDF falls short of haredi recruitment goals, as anti-draft protests continue in Jerusalem

IDF senior officer Brigadier General Shai Taib, head of the Manpower Directorate, said at a Knesset session on Monday that the military is falling short of its goal for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) recruits.

"We set an annual target of 4,800 haredi recruits—it is already clear that we will not meet it and will reach a little more than 50% of that," Taib said.

"There is a strong correlation between those who reported for service and those who were already outside the yeshiva framework and had integrated into general society," he continued.

Regarding haredim, this is “a very significant manpower source,” he said. The IDF has a goal to recruit 4,800 in 2024 and 5,700 in 2025. Since the expiration of the government decision, “a haredi youth now receives a draft notice just like any other youth,” and “must appear and complete the full procedure.”

He emphasized the complexity of identifying who is haredi, saying that “without a legal definition or concrete data... we can’t identify them." The data currently used is outdated, and “legal authorization is required” for updated figures. Anti-draft protests erupt in Jerusalem, May, 2025. (credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)

“All the data I’m presenting... refer to those who were once identified as haredi,” around 80,000 people.

So far, “24,000 draft notices have been issued. From July to February 2025, about 1,700 haredim were recruited, far from the goal. “In the current recruitment year, we expect to reach about 2,800, but not meet the full goal.”

“There is a positive trend, but it’s not enough. The effort on the ‘stick’ side... is still not effective enough.”

"Since January, there have been about 340 delays of draft-age youth at Ben Gurion Airport, of whom about 50 are considered part of the potential recruitment pool. We expected a significant number of people to travel abroad before Passover. We prepared accordingly at the airport – but in reality, the numbers were not unusual, just slightly higher than usual," he explained.

Anti-conscription protests in Jerusalem

On Monday, a protest broke out over IDF conscription in Jerusalem, during which the streets and the light rail tracks were blocked, police said. Police forces were on site, and traffic officers were directing drivers in the area to alternate routes.

According to Walla, a police officer ordered the protesters to evacuate, arguing that this was an illegal demonstration. After they did not comply, Israel Police began to push the protesters off the road and onto the sidewalk, while they violently resisted.

Shortly thereafter, the police began using cavalry, officers who operate mounted on horseback, to evacuate the protesters.

IDF in need of soldiers

Brigadier General Shai Taib explained that the IDF needs 12,000 soldiers – 7,000 of them combat soldiers, and the rest combat support.

"Currently, we need 25 regular reserve battalions. The goal is to reach 42 days of reserve service per year. So far, the average has been 70 days, and the current objective is to reduce that by 28 days.

"Twelve years ago, around 500 women were drafted as combat soldiers. This year, the number stands at 5,000," Taib noted.

In addition to the Caracal Battalion, which is comprised of about one-third men and two-thirds women, this coming August, another mixed-gender battalion will be established: "Expanding the recruitment base is a significant complementary step – and it's the only way to increase the IDF's manpower."