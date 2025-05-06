'No connection to reality': Yariv Levin accuses Channel 14 commentator of extortion, threats

"He demanded personal things from me and threatened me if I did not comply with his demands," Levin told Radio 94FM.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin at a Knesset committee meeting in Jerusalem. January 21, 2025. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Justice Minister Yariv Levin at a Knesset committee meeting in Jerusalem. January 21, 2025.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin accused Channel 14 commentator Yaakov Bardugo of extortion and threats during an interview with Radio 94FM on Tuesday. 

"He demanded personal things from me and threatened me if I did not comply with his demands... I don't want to repeat the word he used regarding what he intends to do in this matter," Levin said. 

"I am saying hard and sad things. From the perspective of a person who has truly struggled all his life, I have never deviated from the path.

"Even now, there is no chance anyone will move me from my way, and the pressures being applied to me are immense," he noted. 

"Because of personal matters, he systematically slanders me in an obsessive manner every day— in a way that has no connection to reality," Levin claimed. 

"I think it's disrespectful, it's not worthy. It helps one person a lot—the one who calls himself the president of the Supreme Court. This is exactly what he wants," the minister said.

Culture and Sport Minister and Likud MK Miki Zohar also claimed he had "encountered" threats from Bardugo in a post on X/Twitter.

"Like other ministers, I too have encountered the phenomenon of threats from the interest-holder Yaakov Bardugo, who is intimidating right-wing elected officials in a despicable manner," he wrote.

"Nothing will stop us from faithfully serving our ideological voters, and no wheeler-dealer will prevent us from telling the truth."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi also joined Zohar in supporting Levin in a post on X.

The Channel 14 commentator "does not represent the right – he represents himself," he wrote. 

"The threats, the pressures, and the lies – they are familiar and well-known. But we will not be deterred. We were not elected to please commentators with microphones – but to serve the people of Israel and fix the distortions in the judicial and media system," he added. 

Grafitti incident 

In February, an inscription was graffitied on Bardugo's home that read, "You are the mouthpiece, you are also guilty." 

Following the incident, Bardugo accused both politicians from the Left and Right, naming Levin, Zohar, and Karhi in particular.

"The practice that has become entrenched among ministers Karai, Levin, and Miki Zohar, of blaming right-wing media figures who demand they act," he said. 



