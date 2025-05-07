IDF to receive twenty 'Tigerbulance' armored ambulances for advanced medical care

The IDF is set to receive 20 advanced "Tigerbulance" armored ambulances, which will provide advanced medical care to soldiers deep within enemy territory.

These vehicles, equipped with the latest medical technology, are designed to evacuate injured soldiers even under fire, according to a recent press release.

This decision to integrate the "Tigerbulance" into the IDF follows lessons learned from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and addresses the need for evacuation solutions that combine safety, immediate medical intervention, and continued care until the injured soldiers reach a hospital.

The goal, as outlined in the press release, is to ensure soldiers receive prompt medical attention in a secure, armored environment directly on the battlefield. This approach is intended to reduce the severity of injuries and increase survival rates in critical situations.

The "Tigerbulance" was developed through a collaboration between Shefer-Bar Industries, a division of the Yossi Ambulance Group, and Israeli defense manufacturer Plasan. This partnership combines operational medical expertise with advanced vehicle armor engineering.

The IDF is set to receive 20 advanced ''Tigerbulance'' armored ambulances. (credit: Yossi Ambulance Communications Department)

Customized to fit IDF requirements

The armored ambulances will be tailored to meet the specific requirements of the IDF, featuring advanced medical systems and strict safety protocols designed to ensure maximum protection for soldiers, the press release included.

Omer Sheferbar, CEO of Shefer-Bar, commented, “We are in the final stages of outfitting these armored ambulances to the highest standards for the IDF. Each vehicle is meticulously tailored to operational needs, with cutting-edge technology, fully protected medical equipment, and rigorous safety and performance standards.

"Our goal is to deliver high-quality medical care directly in the combat zone, in a secure and protected environment. These vehicles will serve as mobile emergency rooms, offering advanced treatment, efficiency, and peace of mind for our soldiers. We are proud to play a key role in this vital mission.”