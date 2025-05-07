US official: If Israel doesn't wake up, US will advance Saudi deal without it - report

A senior American official delivered unusually sharp criticism of Israel’s conduct in hostage negotiations and warned that the United States is prepared to finalize a regional agreement with Saudi Arabia, even without Israeli participation, N12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the remarks were made during a meeting Monday night between the official and the families of hostages held by Hamas.

According to several people who attended, the US official said that Washington is growing increasingly frustrated with Israel’s approach to the stalled talks.

“If until now they paid the price of not ending the war, today the price will be much heavier for Israel — and not just for the hostages,” the official reportedly told participants. “President Trump is determined to move forward with a significant deal with Saudi Arabia, even without Israeli involvement. The ceasefire agreement with the Houthis is just a prelude, and if Israel doesn’t come to its senses, even the ‘Deal of the Millennium’ will happen without it.”

The meeting was convened in an effort to break the ongoing deadlock in negotiations for the hostages’ release. Family members of those still held in Gaza said they were hoping the meeting would lead to increased international pressure on decision-makers to advance the talks. CALLING FOR the release of Israelis still in Hamas captivity, at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square in April 2025. (credit: FLASH90)

The official, whose name was not disclosed, expressed support for the families’ position that continued military operations could endanger the hostages’ lives — a position that stands in contrast to current Israeli government policy, which views sustained military pressure as a tool to force concessions.

The official said that the United States views its strategic realignment with Saudi Arabia as a priority.

'We hope Israel will board the historic train'

“We hope Israel will board the historic train that has already left the station,” the official said. “But the US will not wait at the platform.”

The comments appeared to leave the families shaken, the report noted. Several said afterward they were alarmed not only by the message itself, but also by what they described as a shift in tone from an ally traditionally seen as backing Israel unconditionally.

If finalized without Israeli input, the Saudi deal, which the Trump administration has described as a framework for stabilizing the region and curbing Iranian influence, could significantly reshape the diplomatic landscape, sidelining Jerusalem at a critical moment.