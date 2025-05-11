Ben Shemen Youth Village appeals for support amid demand to shelter vulnerable children

Ben Shemen Youth Village, a century-old educational and therapeutic institution in central Israel, has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to meet the rising demand for residential care among at-risk children. The village, founded in 1927, currently provides a safe home and comprehensive support to nearly 400 children and youth, but is now at full capacity.

According to the village’s administrators, 48 vulnerable children are on a waiting list without access to housing or care due to a lack of space. The organization is seeking to raise 10 million NIS (approximately $2.7 million) to construct two new residential buildings that would allow it to accept these children and respond to growing national needs.

'No child is left behind'

“For nearly 100 years, we have stood as a beacon of hope and healing,” the Village said in a statement. “But today, the need is greater than ever—and we must act quickly to ensure no child is left behind.”

Ben Shemen was established by Dr. Siegfried Lehmann on principles of Zionism, compassion, and cultural inclusion. Over the decades, the village has provided refuge to children fleeing war, poverty, abuse, and family breakdown, becoming one of Israel’s most recognized youth institutions. Among its notable alumni are former president Shimon Peres and media mogul Haim Saban.

Residents of the village, ranging in age from six to 21, receive nutritious meals, psychological counseling, educational and vocational training, and therapeutic care. A particular emphasis is placed on agricultural work, designed to mirror and reinforce the children’s own journey of growth and healing.

The planned new buildings will be integrated into this holistic care model and provide not only shelter, but a stable community for children to recover from trauma and rebuild their lives. Each building is projected to cost 5 million NIS, and naming opportunities are available for donors seeking to make a lasting impact.

Ben Shemen Youth Village operates as a non-profit organization, with all funds directed toward services for its residents. “This is not just about bricks and mortar,” said a village representative. “It’s about providing warmth, dignity, and a future for children who have none of these things at home.”

The call for support comes amid a broader national conversation on youth welfare in Israel, particularly following the events of October 7 and the ongoing war, which have exacerbated vulnerabilities for many families and young people.