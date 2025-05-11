Israeli Amb. Gilad Erdan speaks on Magen David Adom's vital mission

“While I was still at the UN, I became aware of the remarkable heroism shown by Magen David Adom (MDA) medics on October 7, such as Amit Man, a young paramedic who was slain while saving lives in the Kibbutz Be’eri clinic, and Aharon Haimov, an EMT and ambulance driver from Ofakim who was killed by Hamas terrorists while en route to treat the critically wounded,” says Ambassador Gilad Erdan, the global president of MDA. “I was so deeply moved by their devotion and sacrifice, that I chose to take on a role raising awareness about MDA’s critical mission.” Erdan adds that while he served as ambassador to the UN, he had already been championing Israel’s medics and working to educate the public about Hamas’s intentional targeting of Israeli humanitarian workers. “While I was at the UN, I was already working to disprove the lies of Israel’s enemies who say that we target hospitals, although it is they, in fact, who targeted and destroyed MDA ambulances and murdered MDA personnel while they worked to save lives.”

Erdan’s powerful introduction highlights the extraordinary dedication that defines Magen David Adom as Israel celebrates its 77th anniversary. The nation reflects not only on its remarkable journey but also on the fortitude that has shaped its identity. From the very beginning, Israel’s history has been marked by determination, innovation, and a fierce allegiance to freedom and security. While the past year has been filled with both triumphs and heart-wrenching challenges, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict, the unfaltering spirit of the Israeli people shines brighter than ever. Last year, the leadership of Magen David Adom was further bolstered with the appointment of Erdan as the global president of the body.

Formerly Israel’s ambassador to both the United Nations and the United States, and holder of several ministerial positions, including home front defense (2013–2014), interior (2014–2015), minister of public security (2015–2020), minister of strategic affairs and public diplomacy (2015–2020), and minister of regional cooperation (2020), Erdan has a unique perspective on diplomacy and public safety, which has proved invaluable in guiding MDA during one of the most challenging times in Israel’s history.

Under his dedicated stewardship, MDA has continued to be a critical force in saving lives, providing emergency care, and uniting Israelis in the face of adversity. As Israel transitions from the reflective and deeply spiritual season of Passover to the joy and celebration of Independence Day, the contrasts and connections between the two periods underscore the country’s dynamic strength.

Passover, a time to remember the ancient journey from slavery to freedom, was marked this year by moments of deep reflection on both personal and collective struggles. As the nation moves toward Independence Day, there is a renewed sense of hope, a reminder of the values that continue to unite Israeli society together, no matter the challenges faced. MDA paramedics at the site of a rocket strike. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

In these difficult times, MDA is the only national medical rescue organization, mandated by Israeli law, to respond to emergencies across the entire country. Just as the early days of Israel’s independence were fraught with security challenges, so too has the present moment been marked by violence, fear, and a heightened sense of urgency. Yet, even in the face of adversity, MDA has remained steadfast, not just as a provider of medical care but as a symbol of unity and unwavering commitment to the well-being of all Israelis. Reflecting on his role at MDA, Erdan says, “After the evil I witnessed at the UN, I wanted to find an organization that represents the opposite, an entity that is purely about doing good. MDA is that body, and I consider it a great privilege to lead it in these challenging times.”

Under the leadership of Erdan, the organization has evolved to meet the changing needs of Israel’s citizens. Erdan, whose extensive experience in diplomacy and public safety offers a unique perspective on Israel’s challenges, has been instrumental in ensuring that MDA remains not only a lifeline but also continuously adapts to the country’s evolving needs.

“As I prepared to return to Israel,” Erdan explains, “I considered how I could continue to contribute to and strengthen the State of Israel and its citizens. One of the roles offered to me, which I considered a great privilege, was to lead Magen David Adom, Israel’s national rescue organization.”

A lifeline in times of crisis

MDA’s mission is clear and unyielding: to provide life-saving medical care at the moment it is needed most. In the past year and a half, Israel has once again been thrust into a reality of crisis, with terrorist attacks, rocket fire, and ongoing violence wreaking havoc across the nation. In times like these, MDA is not only a medical service but also a protector of life itself. With each emergency call, MDA’s volunteers and professionals demonstrate their deep allegiance to preserving the most precious thing Israel has: its people.

“The values of Magen David Adom are deeply connected to the spirit of renewal that defines Israel’s journey,” says Erdan. “It’s about our collective freedom to live, to care for one another, and to ensure that we continue to flourish – regardless of the challenges we face.”

Throughout the year, MDA has been at the forefront of responding to emergencies, from terrorist attacks to medical crises that threaten the lives of Israeli citizens. Its volunteers, paramedics, and medical professionals are always ready to answer the call to save lives in the most difficult of circumstances. But it is during times of national crisis that MDA’s true impact becomes even more evident. Whether it’s a wave of rocket fire from Gaza, an attack on civilian infrastructure, or the aftermath of a violent clash, MDA is often the first responder, ensuring that the wounded are cared for and that hope is not lost. Despite the toll that the ongoing conflict continues to take on Israel’s security, the determination of MDA’s team remains unwavering. Their resilience in the face of danger reflects the broader spirit of the Israeli people: unyielding, brave, and willing to go to any lengths to protect their nation. The commitment of MDA’s volunteers, often putting their own lives at risk, serves as a reminder of the deep sense of duty that binds Israelis together.

Erdan emphasizes the extraordinary nature of MDA’s work, highlighting the devotion and sacrifice of MDA personnel: “Several weeks after October 7, the secret service presented us with documents found on the bodies of Nukhba terrorists containing instructions to murder paramedics and shoot at ambulances. We had an ambulance driver and EMT, Aharon Haimov, may his memory be a blessing, who left Ofakim and was murdered while driving an ambulance on his way to save lives. Amit Man, may her memory be a blessing, a paramedic in Kibbutz Be’eri, continued to treat the wounded arriving at the clinic until her last drop of blood. These are stories of true heroism in saving lives under fire, unparalleled anywhere else in the world.”

The power of community

One of MDA’s most significant strengths is its vast network of volunteers, a diverse group of individuals who come together for the greater good of the nation. In Israel, the concept of volunteerism is woven into the very fabric of society, and MDA has utilized this spirit to create an efficient, highly trained emergency response team. From young recruits to seasoned professionals, MDA volunteers are a testament to the strength of Israel’s community-oriented culture. MDA’s commitment to volunteerism is exemplified by the Natan Program, which trains young Israelis to become healthcare professionals. This initiative, which equips youth with the skills to provide emergency medical care, not only benefits MDA but also reinforces the bonds of community within Israel. These young volunteers, who come from all walks of life, represent the future of Israel’s healthcare system. Their work, often under extreme conditions, ensures that Israel remains prepared for any emergency that may arise. Their dedication to MDA’s mission reflects a broader sense of national responsibility, a reminder that each individual has a role to play in ensuring the country’s fortitude.

Erdan emphasizes the scope of MDA’s operations and the financial challenges they face: “MDA has 32,000 volunteers and 3,200 employees who save lives every day. We truly have a national rescue entity that we can be proud of, and that’s what I convey all over the world.” He also explains, “Unlike other national emergency organizations such as the IDF, police, and fire department, which are fully funded by the state, MDA is not fully funded and relies on income from services and donations. No other emergency service in the country or the world faces the large and significant challenges that MDA faces without being fully funded. To meet these tasks and challenges, there is a need to continue supporting and strengthening the national rescue body.”

Embracing innovation

At the same time, MDA has embraced cutting-edge technologies to further enhance its capabilities. Israel is known worldwide for its technological advancements, and MDA has made full use of these advancements to improve its response times and treatment efficiency. From advanced dispatch systems to real-time telemedicine, MDA integrates technology into every aspect of its operations, ensuring that every life-saving intervention is as effective as possible. In a country where emergencies can strike at any moment, this technological edge has proven invaluable in ensuring that no life is left behind.

“MDA currently operates at the forefront of life-saving technology with advanced and sophisticated systems, among the best in the world,” Erdan says. “The technologies MDA uses lead to shorter response times. For example, the technological system in the 101 emergency call center integrates other vital emergency services in Israel – the Israel Police and the Fire and Rescue Services – into a single system that shares emergency calls, enabling work similar to the 911 model while maintaining the professional advantages of each body independently to save time and shorten response times.”

MDA’s mobile medical units, equipped with advanced medical tools and staffed by highly trained professionals, ensure that even in the most remote or dangerous parts of the country, medical care is always within reach. These units can be deployed quickly to any area, even in the midst of conflict zones, where they serve as mobile hospitals that provide emergency care to the wounded. Whether dealing with the aftermath of a terror attack or treating civilians wounded in a rocket strike, MDA’s mobile units are a vital resource in Israel’s healthcare infrastructure.

MDA was prepared and provided thousands of blood units even under fire from Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen. MDA is the only organization in the world capable of collecting, processing, and distributing blood under fire. From blood donations to processing and transportation – all carried out under emergency conditions.

Blood is distributed to the IDF, helping to significantly reduce mortality rates.

Similarly, MDA provides assistance with human milk for infants – orphans, infants whose mothers were wounded, and mothers working in essential services like pilots or physicians. Magen David Adom emergency vehicles (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Beyond medicine

MDA’s role in Israel’s security extends far beyond providing medical care. As a trusted partner to the Israel Defense Forces and other national security agencies, MDA is a key player in Israel’s preparedness for various crises. The collaboration between MDA and the IDF is essential in ensuring the country is ready for any threat, whether it be from terrorism, natural disasters, or other emergencies. Together, these entities ensure that Israel remains one of the safest and most durable nations in the world.

In conclusion, as Israel celebrates its 77th anniversary, it is important to reflect on the many forces that have shaped the nation. From its military strength to its technological innovations and, of course, its commitment to humanitarian values, Israel has emerged as a country that stands strong in the face of adversity. And at the heart of it all stands Magen David Adom, an organization that embodies the very spirit of Israel – steadfast, compassionate, and unwavering in its commitment to saving lives. Under Ambassador Gilad Erdan’s dedicated leadership, MDA continues to be a symbol of Israel’s fortitude and compassion. His unwavering commitment to enhancing MDA’s capabilities ensures that the organization remains an unfaltering guardian of life, embodying the very spirit of Israel’s strength and unity.

Magen David Adom is not only an exceptional organization – it is led by extraordinary leadership. As Israel’s national EMS and blood services organization, MDA has become one of the most advanced and respected emergency response systems in the world. At the helm stands Director General Eli Bin, a true visionary with the rare ability to turn visions into reality. Through his strategic leadership, unwavering commitment, and deep sense of purpose, MDA has expanded, innovated, and continued to lead on both the national and global stage.

Thanks to his direction, and the dedication of the tens of thousands of staff and volunteers, MDA is not just keeping pace, it is setting the standard.■