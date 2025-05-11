Young, rooted, and rebuilding: The Ayalim Association is breathing new life into the periphery

When Lera first arrived as a student in the small desert village of Ashalim, the 18-year-old never imagined that she would one day help build its cultural heartbeat from the ground up. Today, 12 years later, she lives there with her husband, Daniel, works as the village coordinator, studies geology at Ben-Gurion University, and helps run a bar-turned-community center that has become the central gathering spot for miles.

“Ashalim is a very small community in the Ramat Negev Regional Council,” she explains. “We’re the youth hub in a place with almost no options for young people. But we’ve created something from scratch – and people feel it.”

Lera is one of nearly 1,000 students living in student villages across the Negev and Galilee, a project of the Ayalim Association. This grassroots organization sees young people not only as students but also as a pioneering social force. These student communities go beyond being housing options; they serve as catalysts for regional revitalization. They bring youth, enthusiasm, and grassroots initiatives to rural areas, encompassing everything from cultural events and after-school programs to physical renovations.

“The organization’s goals remain unchanged since October 7,” states Sigal Barzilay, CEO of Ayalim. “They have simply been refined. We have always believed in fostering strong, resilient communities and in establishing an emotional bond between young individuals and their environment that encourages them to remain and invest in their future.“ Ayalim CEO Sigal Barzilay: ‘Evacuees from Kfar Aza were deeply moved by the young people’s desire to live there.’ (credit: Ayalim association)

The new pioneers

Rooted in the principles of Zionism, Hebrew labor, and community development, the student villages offer practical assistance, such as subsidized housing and scholarships, alongside a commitment to communal responsibility. In return, students dedicate their time to mentoring local youth, restoring neglected buildings, and coordinating cultural events.

“Each village has its own identity,” says Lera. “In Ashalim, people are drawn to the tranquility of the desert. Many of us pursue studies in the sciences or education, and we primarily dedicate our volunteer hours to schools and informal education. More importantly, we’ve fostered a warm and meaningful community that people want to be part of, even after they graduate.”

And many do stay. According to Ayalim’s data, 30% to 40% of students choose to remain in the region after their studies – a number the organization is actively trying to increase. “We are a building force that has not existed in Israel since the Second Aliyah,” Barzilay says. “Our young people construct their own villages. Every morning, they get up and work with their hands to truly build Israel.”

Living the mission

Following the October 7 attacks and the displacement of tens of thousands of Israelis, many of Ayalim’s student villages found themselves at the heart of national recovery efforts.

In Kiryat Shmona, where many of the affluent residents stayed away, students from the Tel-Hai student village returned early to offer educational support to children left without frameworks. “They’re mentoring kids so they don’t feel alone,” Barzilay says. “They’re rebuilding the community for those who had returned.”

In the Gaza envelope region, a remarkable team of 30 pre-army volunteers has become crucial for reconstructing Kfar Aza and Sderot. “They chose to spend their service year restoring the kibbutzim and cities hit hardest. These are amazing young people, doing agriculture, landscaping, renovations – anything that’s needed. Some are already living in Kfar Aza, even though residents haven’t returned yet,” Barzilay says.

The symbolic weight of this work is significant. “When evacuees from Kfar Aza met these young people who want to live there, they were incredibly moved,” she says. “It gave them a feeling of renewal, of hope.”

The bar turned beacon

In Ashalim, the community center that Lera and Daniel run started out as a student bar. After the war began and evacuees arrived, they threw open the doors to the entire region. “We turned it into a place for everyone – tea and beer for soldiers coming off duty, a place for women cooking for evacuees to meet and rest. It transformed into the communal space of the entire area.”

Now it hosts performances, women’s circles, and special memorial evenings, with the national memorial days soon approaching. “The coffee and beer are just an excuse,” Lera laughs. “It’s about creating something real. And we built it together, with our hands. This is what it means to live here, to be part of something bigger than yourself.” The organization has formed settlement groups for young people seeking permanent homes in the Negev and Galilee. (credit: Ayalim association)

Creating communities from scratch

Ayalim goes beyond providing student housing. To accommodate the many students and volunteers desiring long-term stays in the region, the organization has initiated settlement groups – post-graduate communities aimed at establishing permanent homes for young individuals seeking meaningful, grounded lives in the Negev and the Galilee.

That includes new neighborhoods in Dimona, Acre, and Ashalim. “We’re building a residential compound here for graduates or other young people who weren’t part of Ayalim but want to live in the Negev,” says Lera. “It’s a great way to try out life here without committing to buying a house. You can live with community, with intention.”

“Anyone who wants to live in the Negev or the Galilee and believes in strengthening the periphery can join a group and build a life,” Barzilay says. “We’ve established the mixed religious-secular town of Shezaf, and we’re placing groups in kibbutzim like Mefalsim and Ein HaShlosha near Gaza. They become part of the local workforce – teachers, therapists, social workers – which benefits everyone.”

While Ayalim receives some government assistance, most of its funding is sourced from philanthropic efforts. Barzilay states, “We depend significantly on donors who share our mission of developing Israel through youth engagement, education, and community building. This independence enables us to respond swiftly, remain true to our values, and continue our expansion into areas where we can make a meaningful impact.”

The neighborhoods and their youth embody Ayalim’s vision for the future: a community-driven settlement fueled by young individuals, forming a basis for national resilience. “I was looking for a place with both community and purpose,” Lera concludes, “and I found it here.”■