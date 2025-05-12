'Hold on Matan': Einav Zangauker decries Netanyahu after reported Edan Alexander release announced

"If Matan is left alone in the tunnel, Netanyahu decided to murder my child," Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said in response to Hamas's announcement on Sunday that it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander.

The news comes after reports of progress in hostage negotiations, with sources involved in the talks revealing to The Jerusalem Post that discussions between Hamas and the US have made headway.

According to sources close to Hamas, the release is reportedly planned for Monday at noon.

מתן שלי, אזרח חולה שנחטף ממיטתו, מוחזק יחד עם עידן אלכסנדר. שניהם במנהרה חשוכה אחת בלי עוד חטופים.אם מתן נשאר לבד במנהרה, נתניהו מחליט לרצוח את הילד שלי, במקום לשחרר את כל החטופים הוא הופך למלאך המוות הפרטי שלי.מתן אהוב שלי, ראש הממשלה החליט להקריב אותך יחד עם עוד חטופים,… pic.twitter.com/ldPiTElYM0 — עינב צנגאוקר (@enavezangauker) May 11, 2025

In response to the announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the US had informed Israel that the expected release of Alexander would trigger renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and a broader hostage deal in Gaza.

"Instead of releasing all the hostages, he becomes my personal angel of death. My beloved Matan, the prime minister, decided to sacrifice you along with other hostages, to leave you behind. This is his personal revenge on me," Einav said in a video shared to X/Twitter.

"He failed to bring you back, I will not let you rot there, I will fight for you every second and every moment to get you out of this hell. I will persecute the prime minister for the suffering he is causing you, for the abuse he is putting us, the families, through. He will be held accountable for this. Hold on, my Matan."

משפחת אלכסנדר היקרה,עם ישראל כולו ממתין יחד אתכם, בדאגה ובתקווה, לשובו של עידן. 583 ימים מאוחר מדי.חייל צה״ל, לוחם גולני, שנחטף בעת משימת הגנה על יישובי הדרום - מוחזר בעסקה בין ארה״ב לחמאס. השחרור בעסקה עוקפת נתניהו הוא התגשמות הסיוט של משפחות החטופים ואזרחי ישראל כולם.נתניהו… — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) May 11, 2025

The Democrats chairman Yair Golan shared a message on X/ Twitter: "Dear Alexander Family, The entire Jewish people await with you, with concern and hope, the return of Edan. 583 days too late. An IDF soldier, a Golani fighter, who was kidnapped during a mission to protect southern communities, is being returned in a deal between the US and Hamas."

"The release in the deal bypassing Netanyahu is a nightmare come true for the families of the hostages and all Israeli citizens. Netanyahu has effectively abandoned his citizens to the mercy of foreign powers. We have to bring them all back. Now."

Israeli government has shown no initiative or responsibility

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz responded on X/Twitter, writing, "The heart swells with anticipation for the imminent return of a life — yet the stomach churns at how the Israeli government has shown no initiative or responsibility. All 59 hostages are Israeli citizens, and the responsibility to bring them home lies with us. It’s time for the Prime Minister to fulfill this duty."

Democrats MK Gilad Kariv shared his thoughts on X, expressing both joy and frustration. "The news of Edan’s imminent return is deeply moving," he wrote. "However, it is clear that this development is due to US efforts, not those of the Israeli government. The fact that Edan’s return is made possible by his American citizenship, rather than by Israeli government action, and Netanyahu’s continued failure to understand that the time to end the war has come — is distressing."

Kariv continued, urging for broader action: "After 19 long months, there is grave concern for the lives of all remaining hostages and for those tragically lost. The priority now must be to bring them all home."

Kariv emphasized the need for a wider resolution: "Edan’s release must lead to further good news — the liberation of all hostages. This is the moment to act."

He concluded his message with a pointed criticism of Netanyahu: "Netanyahu, Smotrich is not the majority. The Israeli majority demands that you reach a deal. You do not have the mandate to continue abandoning the hostages."

All hostages must be released

Opposition leader Yair Lapid echoed similar sentiments, welcoming the potential release of Alexander but stressing that it should not end there. "The release of Edan Alexander is a welcome and emotional development, but it must lead to the broader return of all hostages. Time is running out," Lapid stated.

שחרורו של עידן אלכסנדר מבורך ומרגש, אבל אסור לנו לעצור שם. הוא חייב להוביל לעסקת חטופים רחבה שתשיב את כל החטופים הביתה. אין להם זמן.הדיווחים אודות מגעים ישירים בין חמאס לארה״ב הם כישלון מדיני מחפיר של ממשלת ישראל והעומד בראשה. החטופים הם שלנו, והאחריות להחזרתם היא של הממשלה.… — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) May 11, 2025

He also sharply criticized the Israeli government’s handling of the situation. "The reports of direct contacts between Hamas and the US are a disgraceful diplomatic failure by the Israeli government. The responsibility for the kidnapped Israelis lies with the government, not with foreign powers. Our hearts are with the families."