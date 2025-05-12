Gazans celebrate deal struck with US, hopeful will lead to ceasefire - report

Palestinians could be heard shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "With our soul and blood we will sacrifice ourselves for you, Palestine."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 12, 2025 09:32
Palestinians take to the streets in the Gaza Strip. May 12, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK/SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
Palestinians take to the streets in the Gaza Strip. May 12, 2025.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK/SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Gazans took to the streets following the announcement of the deal struck between Hamas and the US on Sunday night to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, a video published on social media appeared to show. 

Palestinians could be heard shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "With our soul and blood we will sacrifice ourselves for you, Palestine."

The deal is set to see the release Alexander from Hamas captivity. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and US President Donald Trump confirmed the release later on Sunday.

Israel not committed to ceasefire 

The PMO said on Monday that Israel "has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists, but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan."

A photograph of hostage Edan Alexander, outside a Jewish community center in Alexander’s home town of Tenafly, New Jersey, US. December 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)
A photograph of hostage Edan Alexander, outside a Jewish community center in Alexander’s home town of Tenafly, New Jersey, US. December 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)

Israel was able to secure the release without committing to a ceasefire due to the support of the United States and IDF military pressure in the Gaza Strip, the PMO noted. 



Related Tags
Gaza Strip
Donald Trump
usa
Gaza hostages
Israel-Hamas War