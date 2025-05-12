Gazans took to the streets following the announcement of the deal struck between Hamas and the US on Sunday night to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, a video published on social media appeared to show.

مسيرات عفوية في مدينة #غزة بعد الإعلان عن التوصل لاتفاق بين حركة حماس وواشنطن pic.twitter.com/8tnrQtYM4B — جيش محمدﷺ (@heart_lion23) May 11, 2025

Palestinians could be heard shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "With our soul and blood we will sacrifice ourselves for you, Palestine."

The deal is set to see the release Alexander from Hamas captivity. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and US President Donald Trump confirmed the release later on Sunday.

Israel not committed to ceasefire

The PMO said on Monday that Israel "has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists, but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan." A photograph of hostage Edan Alexander, outside a Jewish community center in Alexander’s home town of Tenafly, New Jersey, US. December 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)

Israel was able to secure the release without committing to a ceasefire due to the support of the United States and IDF military pressure in the Gaza Strip, the PMO noted.