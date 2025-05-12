WATCH: Israelis rally at Hostages Square ahead of Edan Alexander's release

Hundreds gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square on Monday afternoon in support of the release of Edan Alexander from Gaza and Hamas captivity for nearly 590 days.

As the crowd grew, parents of remaining hostages Matan Zangauker, Jonathan Samerano, and Nimrod Cohen among others made statements thanking US President Donald Trump and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff for their efforts to bring their children home, condemning what they called a lack of effort from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring home the kidnapped.

Ayelet Samerano, Jonathan’s mother, shared that though she was happy for the Alexander family, she was reminded that moms across the world were celebrating mother’s day, and she was unable to. “For me, and the other families of the 59 hostages, it was just another day of heartbreak. I’m happy for the Alexander family, happy for Yael, his mother. But President Trump, please don’t stop,” she said. “Don’t leave us alone. Whatever is necessary, do it. The other 58 hostages don’t have time. They could be killed any day, and their bodies lost forever. They must all come home.”

Yehuda Cohen, the father of abducted soldier Nimrod Cohen, echoed the sentiments thanking Trump and Witkoff, and quickly condemned Netanyahu’s lack of clear efforts. He noted that Trump and his team must continue their efforts; “My son, a soldier, is still alive—still struggling in the tunnels. He served on the same base as Edan Alexander… Begin with the American citizens, but don’t stop there. Bring them all home!”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is betraying us. He is prolonging the war on the blood of Israeli civilians and soldiers for his own political survival. He lies to you like he lies to us. Only a permanent ceasefire and a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza will bring about a deal that releases all the hostages,” Cohen stated.

“My son went to serve his nation and was betrayed by it. We no longer trust our government. We need you. We need the United States. Only you can finish this job and free them all.”

By 1:15, more than an hour after the initial release time, Alexander was still not back in Israeli custody. His mother, Yael, is expected to land back in Israel sometime after 2 pm in Israel.