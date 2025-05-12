WATCH: Edan Alexander's hometown awaits his expected release from Gaza

Hundreds gathered in central Tenafly, New Jersey, hometown of Israel-American hostage Edan Alexander, expected to be released from Hamas captivity on Monday.

People gathered to watch the livestream, wrapped in Israeli flags.

Hundreds gather in Tenafly, New Jersey, ahead of the expected release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander. May 12, 2025. (Credit: Ohr Gutman).

Alexander grew up in New Jersey and made aliyah at the age of 18 to serve in the IDF, enlisting in the Golani Brigade.

He was on base on October 7, 2023, after he volunteered to stay on base and was kidnapped to Gaza from the Gaza border area.

Announcement of expected release

Hamas said on Sunday it would release Alexander after 584 days in captivity.

The Prime Minister's Office and US President Donald Trump confirmed the announcement on Monday.