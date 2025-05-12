Most Israelis fear Oct. 7-style West Bank invasion, poll finds - exclusive

A new survey conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs (JCFA) found that 70% of all respondents—and 81% of Jewish respondents—expressed fear of a repeat of the October 7 attack originating from the West Bank. In contrast, 53% of Arab respondents said they were not concerned about such a scenario.

The poll, which was conducted by Lazar Research on May 5–6, 2025, included 702 respondents—both Jewish and Arab—aged 18 and older. It presents a stark picture of Israeli public opinion over a year and a half after the October 7 Hamas-led massacre that triggered the current war.

The poll was conducted ahead of The Jerusalem Post Conference in New York next week.

An additional finding indicated that a clear majority of Jewish Israelis oppose a potential hostage deal if it would allow Hamas to remain in power in any form in the Gaza Strip.

The results showed that 66% of Israelis remain opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, a figure that has remained stable since previous polls. Among Jewish respondents, opposition to a Palestinian state rose to 78%, while only 1% expressed unconditional support for its establishment. Buildings in the Palestinian village of Nazlat Isa near Tulkarm, West Bank, February 2020 (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The survey showed overwhelming opposition to Hamas remaining in power in any form. Eighty-five percent of respondents said they oppose Hamas maintaining a military force in Gaza, while 81% said they oppose Hamas playing any civilian governance role. Support for Hamas in any capacity stood at just 7–8%.

Public sentiment also strongly opposed the return of evacuated Israeli residents to their border communities in southern Israel if Hamas remains in power. Sixty-three percent of respondents said they would oppose such returns, with only 11% supporting it. If Hamas remains only as a military force, the opposition rises to 67%, and support falls to just 8%.

While opposition to involving the Palestinian Authority in post-war governance of Gaza has declined—from 60% in March to 50% now—support remains low at just 25%. A growing share of respondents said they were undecided, possibly reflecting continued political uncertainty.

Despite the lack of clarity about Gaza’s future, 71% of Israelis support the Trump peace plan as it relates to the conflict, with 82% support among Jewish Israelis.

Iranian nuclear threat

Regarding the broader Iranian nuclear threat, 60% of Israelis support a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, similar to results in the March JCFA poll. Of those, 37% said they favor a strike coordinated with the US, while 23% said they would support a strike even without American cooperation.

Dr. Dan Diker, President of the JCFA, said the results underscore a shift in national consciousness. “The findings reflect a new security reality for Israeli society and continued public opposition to a Palestinian state that supports terrorism—even under the condition of normalization with Saudi Arabia,” Diker said in a statement. “The survey also shows that the Israeli public is not willing to accept continued Hamas rule in Gaza, even when faced with the dilemma of a hostage deal with Hamas. The public understands that Israel’s security and existential threats require decisive leadership.”