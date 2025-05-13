Family of Haymanot Kasau issues public invite to prayer and rally ceremony

The family of Haymanot Kasau invited the public on Monday to a prayer and rally at the Western Wall plaza, where several officials will participate.

The ceremony is slated to take place next Tuesday afternoon.

The rally will include a special performance of a song composed for Haymanot.

Participants will include Western Wall Chief Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Deputy Knesset Speaker Moshe Solomon (Religious Zionist Party), MK Pnina Tameno-Shete (National Unity), and MK Tsega Melaku (Likud). The flyer for a ceremony and rally drawing attention to Haymanot Kasau. (credit: screenshot)

Various public representatives, rabbis, artists, singers, and educators are also expected to attend, including the Kes, spiritual leader for Ethiopian Jewry, Reuven Wabashat.

Haymanot's friend saw her kidnapping, Tesfaye Kasau states

Haymanot,10, was abducted from the Safed Absorption Center in late February 2024. Since then, her family has voraciously advocated for her release.

Tesfaye Kasau, Hayamanot’s father, said that a friend of hers reportedly saw her kidnapping.

“A friend of Haymanot gave an accurate description of a man with sidelocks who grabbed Haymanot, put her on his back, and ran away. The same person tried to grab Haymanot’s friend as well, but she ran away in time. The girl gave this testimony to the police and her teacher,” he said.