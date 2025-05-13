Police attempt to fabricate legal clause with AI during investigation

The Hadera Magistrate's Court ruled last week that the police had fabricated a legal clause using artificial intelligence.

During an investigation carried out by Lahav 433, police confiscated a suspect's mobile phone.

The suspect subsequently opposed the move and requested, through attorneys Tamir Calderon and Rami Zoabi from the law firm Doron Tikotzky & Co., to have the device returned to him.

The police objected, citing a legal clause that does not exist and was instead generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

'Doesn't exist in anyone's imagination'

“The law does not exist in the statute books of the State of Israel, nor does it exist in anyone’s imagination—it was created by artificial intelligence,” said Judge Ohad Kaplan. An illustrative image of an Israel Police officer. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

“If I thought I’d seen it all in the 30 years I’ve been on the bench, I was apparently mistaken.” It should be noted that the police admitted the mistake at the start of the hearing.

According to Ynet, the police representative admitted the error. "We retract our claim. What was quoted is incorrect. The person who wrote it did so in good faith, by mistake. We acknowledge that an error was made."