US, Hamas secured Edan Alexander's release through secret backchannel - report

The secret backchannel that led to the release of Edan Alexander began when a senior Hamas official abroad contacted Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American businessman and political activist, according to two senior Israeli officials, a senior Palestinian official, and a senior American official.

This was the first step in a covert diplomatic effort involving multiple governments and intermediaries, according to the officials.

The senior Hamas figure reached out to Bahbah in April to initiate a channel to Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. Though slow to build traction, the effort accelerated last week, a senior Israeli official said.

Over the past two weeks, approximately 20 messages—comprising texts and phone calls—were exchanged through Bahbah. According to a source familiar with the matter, he also spoke directly with Hamas’s lead negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya. Bahbah declined to comment.

Witkoff, working alongside senior Qatari officials and relying heavily on Bahbah’s mediation, ultimately succeeded in persuading Hamas that releasing Alexander unconditionally would carry substantial benefit for Trump. Witkoff, however, did not engage in direct talks with Hamas during the two-week negotiation. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attends a press conference, in Doha, Qatar, October 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool)

Israel learned of the talks through its own intelligence services, not from the White House. According to two Israeli officials, covert communications were intercepted, revealing the negotiations.

Dermer's Washington visit

When Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Washington last Thursday, American officials initially failed to disclose the backchannel. Dermer himself had to bring it up with Witkoff, who confirmed that talks were underway. At that point, Hamas had not yet agreed to release Alexander, and Witkoff emphasized that Israel would not need to offer anything in return.

A senior Palestinian official said that the Trump administration made it clear that Alexander’s release would prompt the US to push for a 70–90-day ceasefire, substantially longer than prior proposals. Under the terms conveyed to Hamas, 10 hostages would be released in exchange, and US, Qatari, and Egyptian guarantees would ensure that hostilities did not resume during the negotiation period.

The American side has not confirmed these terms.

Following Hamas’s agreement to release Alexander, Witkoff contacted both Netanyahu and Dermer, in addition to Alexander’s family.

A senior US official said the Qatari prime minister “delivered the goods by persuading Hamas to close the deal.” According to the official, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also contributed to the effort, and the military pressure Israel exerted on Hamas was “decisive.” The American official downplayed Bahbah’s role, saying, “He was marginally involved.”