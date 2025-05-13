New Day Will Rise: Can Yuval Raphael lead Israel to a Eurovision triumph? - watch

What are Yuval Raphael's chances of leading Israel to its 5th Eurovision victory? What countries are expected to have the best performances and most catchy songs this year? How does the scoring system work, and what are the politics behind the famous song contest?

With Eurovision on the horizon, Jerusalem Post Studio Producer Yuval Barnea sits down with Entertainment and Culture Reporter Hannah Brown to discuss how Eurovision works, the points system, the voting, juries, and more.

Barnea and Brown also discuss Raphael's story of surviving the Nova festival massacre on October 7 as well as their thoughts on the 'New Day Will Rise' and how it will compare to the other songs in the competition this year.

Politics in Eurovision

Interim Diaspora and Antisemitism Reporter Mathilda Heller and Breaking News Editor James Genn also join the segment to discuss the political aspects of Eurovision, as well as the costumes and staging that we should expect to see at Eurovision this year.