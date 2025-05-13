Witkoff: When Israeli society is divided, it strengthens Hamas

US President Donald Trump will accept nothing less than the release of all the hostages, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff told hostage families in a meeting in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

He also mentioned the social divisions in Israel relating to the ongoing war.

"When you argue between yourselves, when you're disbanding as a society, do you know who's watching? Hamas. That's why it's necessary to come together."

"I've seen intelligence that shows us, when you're not united as a society, it harms our efforts."

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu was ready to make tactical decisions in Gaza that others refused to do.'

"Edan is home because of Israeli and American cooperation. Despite what people say, he cares."

"I would have loved if we could've released more hostages, but that's what we were able to achieve for now," he added.

He expressed that everyone would prefer to see a diplomatic solution, noting that most captivity survivors have been released through diplomatic means. He also assured the families that if he and US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler didn't believe there was a genuine chance for progress in negotiations, they wouldn't be making the trip to Doha.

Witkoff and Boehler will take off from Israel and head directly to Qatar to take part in the hostage deal talks that will take place in the evening.

Ofir Akunis speaks with Yael Alexander

Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, spoke with Yael Alexander, the mother of hostage Edan Alexander, who returned to Israel on Monday.

Akunis, who maintained close contact with the family and visited their home in Tenafly, told Edan’s mother: “On behalf of the State of Israel, which the consulate here serves, we are at Edan’s and your family’s disposal at any time – and forever. Beloved Edan entered all of our hearts, including mine, and I want the entire family to know that we are always – and forever – here for you.”