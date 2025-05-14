Hello and no goodbye: Released IDF observers mock Hamas commander after reported strike

Three IDF observers who survived captivity in Gaza—Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev—posted a video on Tuesday bidding a sardonic “farewell” to Hamas commander Mohammad Sinwar, the target of a recent Israeli assassination attempt.

The short video, shared on social media, features the three women sitting together and singing along to an Arabic song. The caption reads: “Only those who survived captivity will understand what this song means about these scumbags.” In the second part of the clip, the three mouth the words of an audio that says: “I really don’t have the strength for this silly game,” accompanied by subtitles: “When they turn on you again like someone of theirs has been eliminated.”

Gilboa, Levy, Ariev, and fellow observer Liri Albag were released in January during the second phase of the hostage deal, following over 14 months in captivity. The four were abducted from the Nahal Oz base during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

"ביי ביי סינוואר": שורדות השבי קרינה ארייב, נעמה לוי ודניאלה גלבוע מברכות על החיסול המשוער בשורת סרטונים >> pic.twitter.com/NTSRpvukZn — Yael Sharet | יעל שרת (@yaelsharet_) May 13, 2025

Hamas staged their release in a chilling and cynical display in Gaza’s Palestine Square. Surrounded by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, the hostages were brought before a crowd, dressed in olive-green uniforms resembling IDF attire. An ostensible “agreement” with the Red Cross was signed on a stage, and the hostages, despite their ordeal, were seen waving goodbye as they were handed over.

The four women had served as observers at Nahal Oz alongside Ori Megidish, who was rescued in an IDF operation early in the war, and Noa Marciano, who was murdered by Hamas at Shifa Hospital. Another observer, Agam Berger, was released separately a few days after her fellow soldiers. The five released female IDF observers who were abducted on October 7. (credit: GPO)

Assassinating 'Abu Ibrahim'

The assassination attempt against Mohammad Sinwar—known as “Abu Ibrahim” and the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar—was initiated over six months ago, according to Israeli security sources. The plan was coordinated by the head of Shin Bet’s Operations Division and Southern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman.

Sinwar was reportedly hiding in a fortified underground complex beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, which included command rooms. Although intelligence was solid, the strike was delayed twice due to operational conditions. It was only after new intelligence emerged that the Sderot field command gave the green light. The outcome of the operation is still under assessment.