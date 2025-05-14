Liberman to 'Post' – Trump proposal to lift Syrian sanctions shows ‘disregard’ for Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria showed that Trump ‘disregards’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party leader MK Avigdor Liberman said to the Post in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is “merely a terrorist from al Qaeda” who committed a “massacre of Alawites” and, without Israeli intervention, would have “massacred Druze people as well”, Liberman said. Other examples of Trump disregarding Netanyahu included the direct US negotiations with Hamas, the US deal with the Houthis that did not include Israel, Trump’s Middle east visit not including Israel, and ongoing negotiations with Iran, Liberman said.

Asked why he thought Trump was disregarding Netanyahu, Liberman mentioned that Trump has repeatedly declared that he wants to be a “peacemaker,” contrary to Netanyahu’s wish to expand the operation in Gaza. He added that he supported a deal to end the war in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages, but stressed that Israel should continue targeting Hamas members who participated in the October 7 massacre, who should “not die a natural death.”

Liberman on IDF not drafting eligible haredi men despite the law

Liberman also commented on the fact that the IDF has yet to draft eligible haredi men despite the law requiring it to do so. He directed his criticism at IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and said that he expected Zamir to recruit everyone equally.

In the future Liberman said his policy was that every 18-year-old will be required to report for either military or civilian service, with the IDF taking precedence. This would include all parts of Israeli society, including Israel’s Arab-speaking population. In addition, people who evade doing either type of service should not be given the right to vote in national elections, Liberman said. He cited as precedent the fact that prisoners in the US do not have voting rights, and argued that the rights had to come alongside the fundamental requirement to conduct national service.