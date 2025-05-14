Witkoff: Hamas is afraid of Trump - and the truth is, they should be

Hamas is afraid of US President Donald Trump, and started treating hostages better after he was elected, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff told hostage families in a meeting earlier in the week, recordings by N12 revealed on Wednesday.

“Edan [Alexander] told me that when President Trump was elected, they started treating him better,” Witkoff said. He added that other hostages also experienced improved conditions following the 2024 election. “They’re afraid of him – and the truth is they should be.”

Witkoff stressed that securing a deal is the most effective method to bring the hostages home. “Statistically, far more hostages have been freed through diplomatic negotiations. That’s what really worked,” he said. While noting the IDF's success in certain rescue operations during the war, he emphasized that the majority of releases were ultimately secured through diplomatic channels.

He described the deteriorating circumstances for Matan Zangauker, who remains in captivity and suffers from medical issues. The two had been held together until Alexander’s release, after which Zangauker was left alone. “Edan’s release might hint at what could happen for everyone sitting in this room,” Witkoff told the families.

Once it became clear that Alexander’s release was achievable, Witkoff said, swift action followed. “We needed cooperation from the Egyptians, the Qataris, and, of course, from Hamas. We also needed strong backing from the president.” Released hostage Edan Alexander meets with US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, May 13, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Witkoff meets with families of remaining hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza

Witkoff met with the hostage families in Tel Aviv on Tuesday after holding conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet. Witkoff was originally meant to fly directly to Saudi Arabia alongside Trump, but decided to arrive in Israel to oversee the release of Alexander.

Witkoff met with Alexander on Wednesday and gave him a Star of David necklace that belonged to his late son, Andrew.