‘Now you are free’: Sergeant who killed Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 takes own life

Sgt. Maj Igor Pivnev, a policeman praised for his bravery during the October 7 Hamas attack, took his own life on Tuesday, leaving behind a grieving family and community. His funeral was held Wednesday evening in Ashkelon.

Pivnev had shared his story of heroism several times over the past year and a half. But friends and family now believe he kept much of his pain to himself—until the emotional toll became too much.

Pivnev lived in Moshav Yated, near the Gaza border, with his wife Chen and their three young daughters. On the morning of the October 7 attack, he was on duty in Hebron when his wife called to tell him about rocket fire and reports of terrorists entering the area.

He asked his commander for permission to return home to protect his family. Taking a long rifle, he set out toward the fighting.

Five shootouts, 13 terrorists killed

His first confrontation came at the Urim Junction, where he saw an Israeli vehicle with two dead soldiers inside. He got out of his car, took cover, and opened fire on two terrorists, killing them. Continuing down the road, he came across a white pickup truck.

“I pulled the car over, went to the field and saw that there were terrorists in the van, all with their backs to me, shooting toward the Maon Junction,” Pivnev recalled in a previous interview. “I opened fire on them, and after they fell, I continued toward the Maon Junction, where I met a team of IDF soldiers.”

By the time he reached Moshav Yated, he had been through five separate encounters and killed 13 terrorists. After briefly reuniting with his wife and daughters, he immediately joined the moshav’s emergency squad and returned to the fighting.

‘You told me I can’t do it anymore’

At his funeral, his widow, Chen, gave a eulogy. “You told me I can't do it anymore, 'It's too heavy for me, too heavy for those I couldn't save. I want peace.' I begged you to go to therapy, you told me you were fine, and, as always, you kept the pain to yourself. I ask forgiveness for not doing more to save you from yourself. I love you so much. Now you are free. Free from the burden.”

Lt.-Col. Michael Singerman, deputy spokesman for the Tel Aviv District Police, said he knew Pivnev well.

“We had a special bond. He was like my son. A rare person, very strong, also mentally. A true hero. We called him Rambo. On October 7, he single-handedly eliminated more than thirteen terrorists. I am shocked, still not digesting it. There was no warning sign.”

Superintendent Moshe Pinzi, a commander in the West Bank, also paid his respects.

“Unfortunately, you suffered a hidden wound to the mind and soul. When the bad news came, we felt that time stood still. In your last moments, you cared for Chan, Emilia, Eva, and Aria. A hero even in silence. You have to hear the silence and know how to recognize the wound even when you can't see it. After every shift and event, something remains in the heart, and this something doesn't always go away. It takes up space and sometimes takes a toll.”

Systemic failure and a call to act

Avigail Sherra, director-general of the Police and Prison Wives Organization, called for greater attention to the mental health needs of officers.

“Many police officers fought bravely on that fateful day and were, in fact, the first significant defense force of the State of Israel, which fought the terrorists and prevented a much greater disaster. Those police officers have paid and continue to pay heavy prices to this day. The system must be especially attentive, identify the signs of distress, and provide a comprehensive response to the police officer and his family, in order to prevent the recurrence of tragic cases like Igor's," Sherra said.

"Our organization stands by the police officers and their families and accompanies them on the path to recognizing the mental and physical injuries they suffer. We mourn Igor's death and send condolences to his family.”