Edan Alexander was injured when a tunnel collapsed on him in captivity, father says - NYT

Released hostage Edan Alexander was injured when a tunnel collapsed on him, damaging his shoulder, his father Adi stated, according to The New York Times on Wednesday.

Edan's time held hostage by Hamas terrorists left him "physically changed" after his "skin grew sallow from lack of sunshine and covered in red welts," NYT reported. “His whole body has bedbug bites,” Adi Alexander said. “His skin is in terrible condition.”

Edan was handcuffed, beaten, and interrogated, but "there was nothing to interrogate him about," Adi said, as the terrorists knew about the IDF more than Edan did, as he had only spent 10 months in the military at the time of his capture.

The tunnels were crowded at first, but as more hostages were released or died, Edan had more space, Adi said. "Soon after a ceasefire was declared, Edan was given beef and lamb to eat.

After Trump was inaugurated, Edan was moved to a different tunnel with access to a shower and television," Adi said, according to the NYT.

Edan Alexander's family speaks at Ichilov hospital the day after his release, May 13, 2025. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

What is the story of Edan Alexander's release?

Edan Alexander reunited with his family on Monday after 584 days in Hamas captivity.

US President Donald Trump told American reporters that Edan's parents, Adi and Yael, are overjoyed that their son is coming home. Trump also noted that Alexander's homecoming marked the release of the last living American hostage in Gaza.

The secret backchannel that led to the release of Edan Alexander began when a senior Hamas official abroad contacted Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American businessman and political activist, according to two senior Israeli officials, a senior Palestinian official, and a senior American official.

Corinne Baum contributed to this report.