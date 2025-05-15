Lufthansa delays return of flights to Israel following internal security assessment

Lufthansa announced Thursday that it will once again postpone resuming flights to and from Israel following an internal security review.

The Lufthansa Group—which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings—said the suspension will remain in place at least through May 25. Since the suspension began, no group flights have landed in or taken off from Israel.

Passengers holding tickets for this period can cancel their trips free of charge or change their flight dates. Lufthansa emphasized that it is working directly with customers to find alternative options, but no official date has been set to restart service.

Lufthansa is more than just a foreign airline. It is one of the world’s largest and oldest carriers, with a fleet of hundreds of planes flying to over 200 destinations worldwide, and a strong presence in both Europe and the United States.

Its continued suspension of flights to Israel, ongoing since October 2023 due to the outbreak of war, reflects the serious security concerns airlines have about the situation in Israel. Ben Gurion Airport (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Decision serves as a reference point for other airlines

This decision is significant beyond Lufthansa itself and often serves as a reference point for other airlines. When a major flag carrier like Lufthansa delays its return to Israel, other airlines such as British Airways, Air France, and KLM tend to wait and carefully assess the situation.

The message is clear: avoiding an early return to potentially unstable airspace is both a safety and financial priority.