How dialogue and olive oil can nurture tolerance and coexistence

Sindyanna of Galilee is a nonprofit organization that promotes cooperation between Jewish and Arab women. In the rural Lower Galilee, it is a surprise to come across an industrial area with small factories and workshops, but right there stands the Sindyanna Visitors Centre, where one finds another world – a beautiful reception area with the organization’s products displayed on shelves.

Farther down is a large studio where groups of visitors or individuals can hear about the aims of this women’s cooperative, which was established in 1997.

'Our vision is coexistence and harmony between Arabs and Jews'

Nadia Giol, co-manager of the Visitors Centre and facilitator of the visiting groups, is fluent in many languages. “Our vision is coexistence and harmony between Arabs and Jews through activities and dialogue that benefit all and help them to understand each other.” This is implemented not only by explaining the projects to visiting groups but also by using the space for workshops and classes. The visiting groups are very diverse, said Giol – “soldiers, overseas tourists, people of all political persuasions.”

Giol, who joined Sindyanna in 2016, is a certified trainer in nonviolent communication. “My role is to promote the philosophy that everybody has his story, and by listening to those stories, prejudice and extremism can be reduced. Shared life is the reality, not the media that exposes the worst of extremism and intolerance. We want to bring together Jewish and Arab women in hope and resilience,” she explained. The Galilee Mountains. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Until the coronavirus pandemic, the space was used for classes in basketry and cooking, and it is hoped that these activities will soon be resumed. However, social meetings continue, empowering Arab and Jewish women to create economic opportunities together, women who believe that if we are to live together in mutual trust, both societies must flourish. An important ongoing project is teaching sustainable agriculture using hydroponic systems, the technique of growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil, thus increasing food security while reducing gas emissions.

Many of the herbs sold at the Visitors Centre are grown by women in the villages of Baqa Al Gharbiya and Kafr Kana, who have been equipped with the help of Sindyanna with hydroponic systems.

Organic honey is also produced by local beekeepers.

The main product sold by Sindyanna of Galilee is organic olive oil. Sindyanna means “oak tree” in Arabic. The organization is named for the oak trees that grow on the edges of the olive grove. The olives for the olive oil are grown in the fertile groves of the Galilee. Combining local traditions and modern technology, the result is a rare pure oil available in different strains of pungency and piquancy. It is an important product, as olives are an intrinsic ingredient in Jewish and Arab cuisine.

The olive is one of the most ancient relics of prehistoric days. During an archaeological investigation under the sea along the Carmel Coast, divers discovered a fishing village from the Neolithic period, and among the agricultural life which had been covered by the sea for centuries were the remains of olive pits.

The pleasant fragrance in the Visitors Centre is created by the herbs, spices and soaps, honey and syrups displayed, in addition to attractive baskets and other handicrafts.

All the proceeds are channeled back into the community, creating bridges between different cultures.

Olive oil promotes values of cooperation, tolerance in Israel

Hanan Zoabi is the marketing manager for the olive oil and member of the organization’s management board. She joined Sindyanna in 2015 but had worked there as a volunteer for 10 years previously. “The oils have been marketed widely in the United States and elsewhere, and now we are concentrating on the Israeli market,” she said. The olive oils are now being sold in restaurants and specialty shops, not only increasing their profits but also promoting their values of cooperation and tolerance in daily life to the Israeli public.

Asked about the organization’s outreach to Arab and Jewish women, Zoabi said they use social media, have an active website, and issue a monthly newsletter publicizing all their projects and products.

“We manage to remain financially independent so that the sales of our products cover the expenses of production and of our Visitors Centre and its activities,” she said.■

A visit to the Visitors Centre can be tailored for groups in English, Hebrew, Arabic, and many other languages.Office tel: (04) 651-6784. Nadia Giol: 050-240-0580 | www.sindyanna.com