Yuval Raphael to perform in Nova community memorial concert in Tel Aviv

Following her triumphant performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel over the weekend, Yuval Raphael will share her talents with a home audience. Raphael has been added to the lineup of the annual Nova community memorial concert titled ‘We Will Dance Again – Together,’ taking place this year on June 26 at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv.

Raphael and her Keren Peles-penned song “New Day Will Rise” finished in second place in Saturday night’s competition, thanks to the overwhelming public vote. She endeared herself to the nation with her impassioned performance and her shout at its conclusion of “Am Yisrael Chai.”

The concert, dedicated to remembrance, strength, and hope, will feature veteran superstars as well as electro dance acts.

Joining Raphael, herself a survivor of the Nova Festival, which was brutally attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023, will be Infected Mushroom, Astrix, Eifo HaYeled, Benaia Barabi, Berry Sakharof, Hadag Nahash, The Jews (HaYehudim), Knesiyat Hasechel, Marina Maximilian, Mosh Ben Ari, Nasreen, Ivri Lider, Amir Benayoun and Rita, along with psytrance performers Animato, Artifex, Bliss, Captain Hook, Darwish, Eitan Reiter, Rocky Tilbor, and others. YUVAL RAPHAEL waves to the crowd at the Eurovision Song Contest’s ‘Turquoise Carpet’ ceremony in Basel yesterday. (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

Proceeds to be donated to Nova survivors

All proceeds from ticket sales and event sponsorships will be donated to the Nova Tribe Community Association, dedicated to commemorating the victims, supporting bereaved families, and aiding survivors.

Tickets are available at: to-mix.co.il/novapark