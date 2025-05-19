'Lead with humanity': Herzog praises Israel's resumption of Gaza aid during WJC speech

President Isaac Herzog welcomed the cabinet’s decision to resume the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza, in his speech at the World Jewish Congress 17th Plenary in Jerusalem on Monday.

He called the move “critical for maintaining basic human conditions.”

“It is a vital step in order for Israel to maintain its military capabilities, to operate in accordance with international law, and most importantly – in order for us to maintain our humanity within this tragedy.”

He affirmed that, despite Israel’s war against “a cruel, sinister enemy,” Israel would not allow the enemy to dehumanize them.

“We must be better. We will always lead with humanity.” Palestinians gather to receive aid, Jabalya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, March 2025. (credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

'Israel's highest civilian honor'

He continued by praising WJC President Ron Lauder for his work on behalf of Jews and Israel, saying Lauder has “brought your intelligence, acumen, and skill to the diplomatic arena, which you have navigated with a native elegance.

Herzog then presented Lauder with the Presidential Medal of Honor, Israel’s highest civilian honor.

He called the WJC a global organization with enormous reach and influence, which he holds “in the highest regard... as a core diplomatic arm of the Jewish people, and Jewish communities everywhere – especially in these dire and challenging times for Jewish people, [and] Jewish communities all over the world.”

Herzog also called for the return of the hostages.

“It is our most glaring imperative to do whatever we need to do to free them and bring them back home. In the spirit of a sacred value that makes us who we are.”