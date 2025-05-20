'Evil will not triumph': Witkoff pledges action against Hamas, Iran, calls for unity

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said the Trump administration remains determined to see Hamas defeated, prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and expand the Abraham Accords, at The Jerusalem Post Conference on Monday.

He recalled that in January 2021, “President Trump left the Middle East transformed. Iran was reeling, its proxies starved of resources, and the Abraham Accords were a radiant promise of peace and prosperity.”

Since October 7, however, the world has witnessed “Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah wage a cowardly, immoral war, hiding behind civilians and clutching hostages.”

“This is not just a conflict; it is evil. And let me be clear, evil will not triumph,” Witkoff stated.

Witkoff described the Trump administration as a "force of action and hope" capable of restoring peace.

He said it was his sacred duty, along with others in the administration, to execute this vision for a president who has reignited the world’s belief in what is possible.

A mission that belongs to everyone

“But this mission is not ours alone. It is everyone’s mission,” he said, addressing both global Jewry and supporters of Israel. “You are the warriors of truth, the guardians of unity. Your fight against antisemitism, your stand against fake news, and your unbreakable bond as a people are the heartbeat of Israel’s strength.”

“I have seen what happens when division creeps in, but I have also seen the power of the united front. America stands with you today, tomorrow, and forever. I call on you to stand together, to rise as one, and to shine as a light onto the nations of the world.”

Witkoff emphasized that this conference is more than a gathering; it is a rallying cry.

“Let us leave here inspired, emboldened and united, ready to build a future where truth prevails, peace reigns and the spirit of our people soars.”

He concluded: “Together, we will write the next chapter of hope.”