Ben-Gvir decries entrance of aid trucks into Gaza: 'Grave mistake that delays our victory'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday called the entrance of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip "a grave mistake that delays our victory."

"One hundred 'aid' trucks—without any way to ensure they won’t end up in the hands of Hamas murderers, as the Prime Minister’s spokesperson admitted in an interview—are set to enter the Strip today under UN coordination, while our hostages continue to rot in the tunnels," he wrote in a statement.

"I again call on the Prime Minister to explain to our friends in the White House the implications of this so-called 'aid,' which only prolongs the war and hinders our victory and the return of all our hostages. The time for a decisive outcome has come."

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the IDF will take full military control of Gaza to prevent Hamas from looting humanitarian aid. He also noted that the decision to renew aid was necessary so that Israel would not lose the support of its "closest allies." Palestinians gather to receive aid, Jabalya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, March 2025. (credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Smotrich, Ben-Gvir slammed Gaza aid plan

“We cannot reach a situation of famine, neither professionally nor diplomatically,” the prime minister said in a video statement.

The prime minister's statement came after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Netanyahu to "show leadership" to the public.

“No aid will reach Hamas. Period. Anyone who says otherwise is simply lying,” he said on Monday. In his statement following the cabinet’s decision to renew aid into Gaza, Smotrich said it “will not reach Hamas.”

“It will allow civilians to eat, our friends around the world to continue providing us with an international protection umbrella at the Security Council and The Hague, and us to keep fighting, God willing, until victory,” Smotrich said.

“For two and a half months, we did not allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, creating enormous pressure on Hamas – and rightly so. But pressure must be managed so it doesn’t explode on us,” he said.

Ben-Gvir also responded to Netanyahu's Monday decision.

“The decision, which was made last night in a hasty manner, to renew aid to the entire Gaza Strip, is a serious and grave mistake,” Ben-Gvir said. “We must tell the truth to the public in the State of Israel: This aid... will also fall into the hands of Hamas. That is the reason they refused my request for a vote. That is the reason they knew I had a majority to overturn this decision."

“We must not give oxygen to our enemies."