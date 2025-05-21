'Victory for Israeli democracy': Israel weighs in on Ronen Bar High Court ruling

The High Court ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire outgoing Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar was illegal, a decision published on Wednesday said.

Various Israeli organizations praised the court's move and celebrated it as a win for democracy in the Jewish State.

'Democratic principles cannot be compromised'

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which was one of the groups that submitted the initial petition, said in a statement that it welcomed the court's "precedent-setting" decision.

"The Movement for Quality Government in Israel welcomes the important and precedent-setting ruling of the High Court of Justice, which accepted our petition and determined that the government's decision to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar was taken in an improper process and contrary to the law," the organization said.

"The ruling constitutes a firm statement that even in times of war, the rule of law and democratic principles cannot be compromised, and that ensuring the independence of the gatekeepers is part of the domestic resilience of the State of Israel." A protest against the firing of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Brothers in Arms, an organization of IDF reservists, wrote that the published decision was a victory for maintaining independent gatekeepers in Israel.

"The ruling of the High Court today is a victory for Israeli democracy and the independence of gatekeepers. The Supreme Court ruled unequivocally that the government's decision to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet was made in an improper process, in violation of the law, without a factual foundation, without a proper hearing, and primarily – while the Prime Minister acted in a severe conflict of interest due to investigations into his associates in the Qatar-gate affair.

Chairman of the Democrats, Yair Golan, wrote in a statement that the court had ruled in an obvious manner. "A person under investigation cannot fire their investigator. Netanyahu is trying to take control of the gatekeepers, and the court stopped him.

"As long as he and his associates are under investigation for suspected ties with an enemy state, it is even more clear that he cannot appoint a new and convenient head of the Shin Bet for himself," Golan wrote.

"Israel was born as a democracy, and it will remain a democracy."

Government ministers criticize ruling

In contrast, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the decision interfered with the government's authority.

"Once again, the High Court tramples on the explicit legal authority of the government with an alarming political ruling. Ronen Bar undermined democracy and acted against the government and its ministers, while attempting to frame them – and now he has received validation from the High Court, which has also trampled on democracy once again," he wrote.

"It's good that even without the absurd ruling of the High Court, the government will soon part ways with Ronen Bar, and I hope the Prime Minister will appoint a worthy replacement who is not trapped in a flawed conception, understands that Hamas is the enemy, not the settlers, and does not undermine the government and its leadership."