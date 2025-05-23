Suspect arrested at Ben-Gurion Airport for smuggling gold worth 1.5 million NIS

The Israel Police and Ben-Gurion Airport customs arrested a suspect in a joint operation for attempting to smuggle 50 ounces (1.8 kg) of gold, valued at approximately 1.5 million NIS, as reported by the Israel Tax Authority in a statement last week.

Sherif Ravi, a resident of Beit Hanina in Jerusalem, had returned to Israel from Dubai through Ben-Gurion Airport and tried to bring the gold into the country without declaring it or paying the required taxes.

Ravi passed through the green lane at customs on Sunday, signaling that he had no items requiring declaration.

However, during a search conducted by Israel Police's 747 unit at the airport, officers discovered the gold concealed in hidden pockets sewn into a specially designed vest worn by the suspect. Gold seized by Israel Police at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: ISRAEL TAX AUTHORITY SPOKESPERSON)

Detained at Ben-Gurion Airport

Customs officials seized the gold, and Ravi was detained and moved to the narcotics and customs unit at Ben-Gurion for further investigation.

He was later released under restrictive conditions by the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court.

The investigation is ongoing.