US requests Israel delay major ground op. in Gaza to exhaust hostage deal talks - exclusive

The US administration has asked Israel in recent days to delay its full-scale military operation in Gaza to exhaust negotiations for a hostage deal, two sources familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post Sunday.

The request included two key components: Delay the full-scale operation in Gaza and enable ongoing negotiations to proceed in parallel with the military operation.

While Israel is currently conducting significant operations in Gaza, officials in Jerusalem have made it clear that once the full-scale ground operation begins, Israel will not withdraw from areas it enters, even as part of a potential deal. Moreover, the possibility of a ceasefire as part of any agreement would become more complicated.

“Once the maneuver begins, we will act with full force and will not stop until all objectives are achieved,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said several days ago.

IDF military vehicle operates in northern Gaza, May 25, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Netanyahu is prepared for a temporary ceasefire to bring back hostages

Despite the ongoing military activity and as a result of Israeli statements, the US has asked Israel to allow the current negotiations for a potential hostage deal to continue. “If there’s an opportunity for a temporary ceasefire to bring back hostages, we are prepared for that,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last Wednesday.

Israel decided to recall its delegation from Qatar last Thursday after Hamas insisted on American guarantees to end the war as part of any agreement.

Israeli officials maintain that the only deal currently on the table is the "Witkoff framework," which includes the release of 10 hostages and a 60-day ceasefire. An Israeli source told the Post a few days ago, “It’s deadlocked.”

Although the Israeli delegation has left Qatar, the US administration continues indirect talks with Hamas through Dr. Bashara Bahbah, who previously led the “Arab Americans for Trump” campaign.