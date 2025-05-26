Netanyahu meets with US Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem during Israel visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and with US Senator Jacky Rosen on Sunday night in Jerusalem, the Prime Minister's Office shared in a statement.

During the meeting, Noem expressed unwavering support for Netanyahu and the State of Israel, according to the PMO.

Additionally, the PMO shared that she expressed great appreciation for Netanyahu's policy of building a fence along the Egyptian border and for his conduct of the Israel-Hamas War.

Noem landed in Israel on Sunday following the murder of Israeli embassy employees in Washington, per the instructions of US President Donald Trump, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

She visited the Western Wall, where she was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Places, and the two read a chapter of Psalms and a special prayer in memory of the murdered diplomats. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Israeli leaders on May 25, 2025. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

At the end of the visit, she left a note in the stones of the Western Wall and wrote in the visitors' book: "Israel is the chosen people, and the United States stands by you."

Meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem

The Sunday meeting with Netanyahu also featured participation from the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman; his Foreign Policy Advisor, Dr. Ophir Falk; the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri; and the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.